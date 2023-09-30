Snow Peak’s 3Way Business Bag offers both versatility and functionality. It adapts to your travel or commute needs with, as its name entails, its three-way carry design. It combines a backpack, shoulder bag, and carrying case in one durable and streamlined silhouette.

This bag is ideal for both work and play, or for short trips or even hikes. It features two backpack straps, a pair of handles, and a shoulder strap. It’s also able to open as a suitcase on its long side for easy storage and access of your gear inside, which features partitions and mesh pockets for neat organization.

Moreover, the interior comes with four internal pockets and a laptop sleeve. Snow Peak’s 3Way Business Bag also offers two inset pockets secured with loop pull zips on the front for items you want close at hand. Meanwhile, a side gusset pocket to store a water bottle or umbrella. When it’s time to swap carrying options, this bag neatly stores the straps so they don’t go dangling and cause any untoward accidents.

The padded shoulders straps stows away into the rear panel while the top carry handles adjust and fasten with side-release locks. There’s also a chest harness to secure the bag during transit and to help distribute the weight of the load, thus providing back support.

Snow Peak’s 3Way Business Bag is made from 100% nylon for water-resistance. It is just the right size for travel with a depth and length of 5.5″ and 19.5″, respectively. It weighs 2.4 pounds, is 12.5″ wide, and has a 22-liter storage capacity.

