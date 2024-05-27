Juicing is healthy and nutritious, but the process can be time consuming. Not to mention messy regardless if you’re using a manual or electric juicer. But not the Citring One, an innovative juicer that makes the process effortless, mess-free, and fast.

Think of how you’d operate a Nespresso and Keurig coffee machine, where you simply pop in a coffee pod and hit a button to get a steaming hot java. This juicer operates on the same concept. Open the top part of the machine where you’ll find three BPA-free food-grade silicone containers to hold whole fruits, not sliced in half. Close it back up and with a press of the power button you get a glass of freshly squeezed juice.

The Citring One uses a proprietary and patented technology that cuts and squeezes oranges by means of compressed air. The use of inflatable actuators enables it to apply the required forces needed to both cut and squeeze the oranges. The machine squeezes the oranges from its core after they have been cut.

This way, preventing juice and peel contact to produce an optimal flavor. The silicone containers also ensure a clean process as it blocks contact between fruits and mechanical parts. Moreover, cleanup is effortless every time. The Citring One juicer compresses pulp in the orange peels to prevent mess buildup.

Simply remove the silicone containers from the machine, dispose the pulp and the peels, and clean the containers under running water or put them in the dishwasher. Placing the silicone back in the machine is also super smooth thanks to the help of magnets integrated in the inferior part.

The Citring One juicer is automated and works in as fast as one minute. It also comes in a sleek and minimalist design that would fit anywhere not just in your kitchen. It’s stylish, practical, and definitely deserving of its IF Design Award 2024.

Images courtesy of Citring