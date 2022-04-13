Smart was a micro-car marque that rose to fame when it debuted the Fortwo in 1997. By the following year, it became a subsidiary of Daimler AG. After years of enjoying the quirkiness of its vehicles, the company is gearing up for the launch of the #1. This fully electric four-seater is a wonderful upgrade fans were waiting for.

Those who were owners of the Fortwo will likely welcome the additional passenger capacity. Moreover, the fact that it packs an emission-free powertrain should appeal to consumers who want an eco-friendly transport. Smart is holding back from overly futuristic aesthetics.

Instead, the #1 is going for a modern outline with barely any sharp edges. The design makes it look like any other compact crossover out there. However, there are certain aspects of its exterior that gives away its all-electric nature. The most obvious ones are the absence of a grille and the missing exhaust pipes.

A 268-horsepower electric motor powered by a 66 kWh battery will get you up to a respectable 112 mph. With a 150 kW DC fast charger, the #1 can go from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, a full battery should be enough for 273 miles before it needs to juice up again.

Since there is no B-pillar here, we can guess it has suicide doors for the rear seats. The interior of the #1 is totally different from what you can perceive outside. There is LED lighting on the seats, AC vents, door panels, speaker surrounds, and trims.

Contrasting the white upholstery of the cabin are the golden elements on the dashboard, center console, and doors. You’ll also find a 10-inch HUD, a 3D interface with voice control support, a 12.8-inch infotainment unit, and a Beats sound system. Smart also equips the #1 with a digital key system so owners can share access with family and friends.

Images courtesy of Smart