Apart from our habit of sharing cool details about luxurious homes on and off the market, we also love sharing quaint yet fascinating dwellings and the folks behind them. One of our latest finds takes you to Bromont, Canada, where Paul Bernier Architecte presents the Des Lauriers House. It is situated in a charming rural location.

The studio tells us the residence stands adjacent to the Bromont Olympic Equestrian Park. Hills and trees also form a backdrop, making it seem isolated, but in a good way. Anyone who desires to disconnect and relax away from the city will find it here. Likewise, its blueprint hints at the allure of separate spaces with three volumes topped by gabled roofs.

“Their layout reflects a characteristic typology of rural building clusters and delimits protected outdoor spaces,” details Paul Bernier Architecte. Owners and guests at the Des Lauriers House can enjoy views of the woods, mountains, and the aforementioned facility for horses.

Materials also differ as the main abode and garage/guest home are constructed primarily out of stone and bricks. Elsewhere, the barn easily stands out with its use of cedar. You’ll also notice the absence of fences or gates. This allows people to appreciate the Des Lauriers House in its entirety even from afar.

Despite the detached layout, a glass-enclosed walkway connects two of the structures. According to the Des Lauriers House press materials, this passage also serves as the main entrance. “We aimed to imbue this house with a sense of calm, a peaceful and contemplative atmosphere, as this is what we felt upon discovering the site for the first time,” reads the official description.

Images courtesy of James Brittain/Paul Bernier Architecte