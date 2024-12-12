In our never-ending quest to become more productive, there are times when things can get out of hand. As such, we should actively attempt to keep our workstations organized so as not to add further distractions. Drawers and filing cabinets make this easy, but if these are not available, Grovemade has something classy and clever in mind. This is the Wool Felt Studio Pad.

Almost every type of job these days places employees in front of a computer. Even if you are the one running the business, technology is never far away. Hence, Grovemade designed this product to keep whatever needs to be on your desk just within reach. It looks mundane at a glance, but the craftsmanship here is nothing short of premium.

The brand describes its construction as a “layered composition.” At its core is a brushed aluminum frame, which offers a lightweight yet stable base. Since the metal can potentially scuff smooth surfaces like wood and plastic, the underside features a slim sheet of natural cork. Despite being lightweight, the material is durable and prevents the Wool Felt Studio Pad from slipping.

Next is the top section lined with plush merino wool, available in shades of Dark Gray and Light Gray. Finally, a hardwood tray is cleverly spaced from the upper lip so users can prop up their phones, tablets, and notepads at an angle. Meanwhile, Grovemade also integrates cutouts for tidy cord management.

According to Grovemade co-founder Ken Tomita, the Wool Felt Studio Pad “takes care of your things as your work flexes and shifts. It stores, displays, and defines all at once.” It measures 38″ x 14.3″ x 1.38″ (LxWxH). Shop for the brand’s other productivity add-ons to enhance your workspace.

Images courtesy of Grovemade