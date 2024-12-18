As more people welcome smart technology into their homes, it allows for more innovation. These days, wireless internet connectivity is no longer limited to appliances, audio systems, and personal devices. If the Livegrid Aquatic Edition is a sign of things to come, we now have a glimpse of future living spaces. Think of it as a dynamic digital decor for any room.

Instead of static images or videos on a loop, its sensors actively monitor your surroundings. According to its real-time findings, the low-resolution LED matrix will interpret the information in a variety of ways. The metrics that affect the Livegrid Aquatic Edition include humidity, CO2 levels, and temperature.

Perhaps the closest experience you can get to this platform is Bandai’s Tamagotchi. Like the digital pet craze of the ’90s, this interactive canvas simulates an aquarium. All the marine flora and fauna that eventually inhabit the frame will rely on consistent care in order to flourish.

“Just like the Tamagotchi, each fish starts with eggs and lives for around 7 days in which you will see it as an energetic kid, an inquisitive teen, a mature adult and as a wise elder,” reads the product page. Fish health relies on CO2 levels, water color depends on temperature, and humidity affects plant growth.

The concept sounds simple enough, but there’s more to the Livegrid Aquatic Edition if you know a thing or two about coding. Each unit uses two 78 x 78 LED matrices, a semi-transparent back cover, a diffuser, a wooden frame, a Bosch SCD40 CO2/humidity/temperature sensor, a light sensor, a rotational sensor, and an ESP32-S3 N8R8 Wi-Fi module.

Images courtesy of Livegrid