As awareness regarding sustainability continues to spread across the globe, many people now choose to live close to nature. Living away from urban centers may seem disadvantageous, but many believe its benefits outweigh the cons. We regularly feature interesting examples of these residences, and the Holiday House Herperduin seems like another excellent build.

A project by Kumiki Architects, it’s a revamp of an existing 1984 A-frame holiday home. If you’re familiar with various types of blueprints, this particular design touts plenty of advantages. Not only is the structural integrity exceptional, but it’s also reportedly cheaper and requires fewer materials than other buildings of the same size.

Recently completed just this year, the Holiday House Herperduin is in Herpen, Netherlands. The property spans roughly 915 square feet and stands on a small clearing. The location is a “forest park near the Herperduin nature reserve, surrounded by heathlands, ponds, and sand drifts,” writes the studio.

The construction uses plenty of timber, along with stone and tiles. While it still retains the original’s familiar look, the layout is noticeably more spacious. This two-story dwelling features an open floor plan with sliding doors that lead to a patio.

Natural lighting freely enters via multiple windows to illuminate the interiors by day. While the exterior surfaces are mostly painted, sections of the wooden walls inside retain their natural look and texture. Upstairs, you’ll find bunk beds, while the main bedroom is downstairs. The Holiday House Herperduin exudes a cozy atmosphere. The surrounding trees also enhance the overall privacy.

Images courtesy of MWA Hart Nibbrig/Kumiki Architects