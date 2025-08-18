From light to heavy-duty repairs indoors or outdoors, and as a survival tool, the Smith Blade proves it can handle just about anything. It goes wherever adventure takes you with its robust Gr5 titanium alloy shell that can handle the elements just fine.

This pocketable multi-tool packs 21 functions with the 3.35-inch-long M390 steel blade its outstanding feature. It is dangerously sharp that it can literally cut through anything even other blades. It also offers great edge retention and resistance to chips, cracks, and wear for long-lasting use.

The blade opens in a satisfying swivel motion via a thumb stud. It does more than cut, slice, puncture, or sharpen. Its unsharpened edge has divots which transforms it into a 15-degree adjustable protractor. Then, thanks to its incredible hardness, (61-63 HRC), the blade also doubles as a strong nail file.

The Smith Blade is a versatile gear packed with other utility tools. These include tweezers, grooved wire stripper, and an integrated bit storage out front with retention springs to hold 4mm bits. It also has a Metric and Imperial ruler with an extended ruler on the edge of the blade, a bottle opener, a pry bar/staple puller, a Philips and flathead screwdriver, and a 90-degree bit driver.

Impressively, the 4mm bit head also doubles as a working pen. There’s also a sim tool/sewing awl, a Ferrocerium fire starter, a bubble leveler, a glass breaker, Tritium illuminator for visibility in the dark, and a Tungsten carbide metal scribe that can scratch both steel and glass.

The Smith Blade offers a deep-carry pocket clip for enhanced portability. It also just weighs under 3.3oz and is just 4.96″ long with the blade closed and comes in different colors to suit one’s preference.

Images courtesy of Hacksmith Industries