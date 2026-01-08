HOTO Tools’ AutoCare Air Duster & Vacuum is a lightweight and portable solution to household vacuum cleaners. It’s the ideal option when removing dust, crumbs, or other dirt from car interiors, keyboards, home surfaces, and work desks. Despite its compact size, it boasts powerful suction and blower power, easily transforming from a vacuum to an inflating device.

This device offers up to 20,000 Pa suction with 50 m/s airflow and three power modes, including Boost (20000 Pa), Standard (15000 Pa), and Eco (8000 Pa). It has five attachments to cater to various tasks, including cleaning, vacuum sealing, inflating/deflating, and blowing. Its cleaning accessories include a 2-in-1 grooming brush, a dust cup nozzle, crevice nozzle, swim ring inflator, and air nozzle designed precisely for every cleaning scenario.

The HOTO Tools’ AutoCare Air Duster & Vacuum run on a rechargeable 2,500Ah battery with a 30-minute cordless runtime. This tool makes quick work of dust and debris at a lightweight size of just 0.35kg. It is also compact at 2.17″ x 2.17″ x 6.65″, making it a great everyday carry for quick cleaning sessions.

Its double filtration design traps in dust and dirt in a high-density HEPA filter and larger items in a separate steel filter. Meanwhile, a pop-up button with a lock feature makes disposal of vacuumed dirt quick and clean. Simply slide to unlock and empty clean the dust cup. The filters and the dust cup are removable and washable in water.

The HOTO Tools’ AutoCare Air Duster & Vacuum is ideal for small precision cleaning jobs as it can get into tight spaces with ease. Its convenient to store in the car’s water bottle holder or in the shelves of your work desk for quick access.

