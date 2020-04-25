Utility knives are great for heavy-duty tasks but oftentimes they post security concerns because of their general design. They feature sharp edges that can be dangerous for the user whether in use or not. They also can’t be folded for added protection. Thankfully, the Slice 10562 Folding Utility Knife ensures both security and functionality no matter how challenging the task at hand.

This pocket knife combines strength and safety with the “familiarity of a folding pocket knife handle” and the innovative finger-friendly blades. The fixed blade has a rounded tip for fewer injuries but it cuts effectively as those found in traditional jackknives. Moreover, the blade lasts up to 11 times longer than standard steel or metal blades because of its added composition.

The sharp blade is non-sparking, non-conductive, non-magnetic, and oil-and-lubricant free. It is safe to the touch because it uses 100 percent zirconium oxide (ceramic) so it never rusts. Thus, with longer usage, there is less need to change blades, which then results in fewer cuts or injuries. If there is a need for a change, this knife is compatible with the 10526 and 10528 blades and requires no tool to change blades.

Aside from its durable construction, the Slice 10562 Folding Utility Knife features an ergonomic handle that suits both left and right-handed users. The finger loop makes for a secure grip when slicing or cutting and the handle comes with a quick-release lock button. A quick press on the button lets you use the blade which easily tucks back in its sheath integrated into the folding handle.

Images courtesy of Slice Products