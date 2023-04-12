Sydney’s Skye Tamarama, previously known as Glenview Court, overlooks the city’s most glorious beaches. Its architectural form drew inspiration from its natural landscape, mainly the high skies, the rippling tide lines, and the curving beach. As such, it encompasses a wavelike roof paired with strong linear language.

The penthouses are set on a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking Tamarama Park. They are designed to international standards and overlook views of the water and coast from almost every room. Glass walls enclosed living spaces and offer framed panoramic vistas over the beach, coast, and ocean. Each residence offers 4,500-square-foot of space with modern and contemporary furnishings including interiors by Pure.

The interior boasts crafted spaces “where a curated collection of exclusive European luxury brands creates the ultimate expression of luxury.” The private foyer alone speaks of the elegance that lies within the walls of the penthouse. It features upholstered Fossil Oak bench seats and beautiful fluted fabric wall panels that “foreshadow the simple yet highly considered interior ideal.” The interior also boasts free-ﬂowing spaces which blur the lines between interior and exterior space.

The penthouses at Skye Tamarama offer three bedrooms, a media, room, and three bathrooms. A total of five terraces offer 360-degree vistas of Sydney’s exclusive beach. Meanwhile, concealed lighting in coffered ceilings washes expansive living spaces in a soft light which in turn flow to the wrap-around terraces. When it gets a bit chilly, a custom-made ﬁreplace brings enough warmth.

Other exquisite features include a library and a plunge pool by Ludovica and Roberto Palomba. Residents of The Skye Tamarama penthouse also get three parking spaces. Of course, all these luxuries come at a hefty price of $20 million.

Images courtesy Skye Tamarama