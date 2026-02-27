The FIFA World Cup 2026 is still a few months away, but football fever is already at a fever pitch. With three countries hosting the event, it’s unprecedented and rightfully generating a crazy amount of hype. As such, the demand for products that pay tribute to the sport is through the roof. Hence, Richard Mille gives us the RM 41-01 Tourbillon Soccer.

Fans show their support in a variety of ways. These range from banners, outfits, colors, accessories, and so much more. Should you choose to do so in a subtle fashion, a luxury wristwatch seems like a good idea. However, the price tag of this bad boy is anything but modest.

At an eye-watering $1.94 milllion, the RM 41-01 Tourbillon Soccer is one costly piece of football-related memorabilia. However, the timing of its release and limited production numbers mean you own a rare reference that only a privileged few can afford.

In short, the ultimate luxury you can wear and show off. Richard Mille is building only 60 examples: 30 in red carmin Basalt TPT and 30 in dark blue Quartz TPT. As its name says, RM 41-01 Tourbillon Soccer introduces “soccer-specific complications.”

The in-house Calibre RM41-01 features “manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, seconds, flyback chronograph with central minutes and seconds, power-reserve, function and match-time indicators, mechanical goal counters.”

The hand-wound movement beating at 21,600 vph (3 Hz) incorporates 650 components and 51 jewels. It measures 32 mm x 30.40 mm x 10.23 mm and boasts a 70-hour power reserve. Despite the eye-watering pricing, we believe the RM 41-01 Tourbillon Soccer will sell out soon.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille