Are you interested in a serious audio upgrade anytime soon? Bookshelf speakers and other small-form options are great when you prefer a discrete music playback setup. Meanwhile, there are discerning listeners who prefer hardware that delivers a huge impact — both acoustically and aesthetically. This is exactly what the Beolab 90 Monarch Edition brings to any room.

So far, we’ve featured two versions of the floorstanding speaker. Keep in mind, these SKUs are as premium as they get. The craftsmanship, materials, features, and performance are worth every penny for those who can afford to splurge on these bad boys. The Titanium Edition was remarkable, but this new entry might surpass its impact for a couple of reasons.

The Beolab 90 Monarch Edition is one of five under the Bang & Olufsen Atelier Edition catalog. While others in the lineup highlight the cosmetic versatility of metal, it flaunts the organic beauty of timber throughout its construction. Specifically, you’re looking at Santos Palisander wood. Experts hand-coat these parts with a layer of lacquer to bring out the unique patterns of the grain.

“This edition’s mask is crafted from solid Santos Palisander wood in a bespoke angled design, while the base panels’ veneer is divided and applied especially to match the angled grain on the mask,” writes B&O. Furthermore, the lamellas use rosewood and seamlessly flow with the aluminum cabinet’s outline for a captivating profile.

Each unit is packing “18 state-of-the-art Scan-Speak” drivers firing in specific directions. With 14 channels of the shop’s current-generation ICEpower amplifiers and another four class D amplifiers, the Beolab 90 Monarch Edition is never lacking where it matters.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen