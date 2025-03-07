For the average music listener, a pair of speakers or headphones from a reputable brand is enough for their enjoyment. However, audiophiles are on another level as their discerning ears can supposedly pick out playback imperfections. Therefore, they may want to consider the POET by Meze. Even the official slogan on the website describes these as “audible emotion.”

While most of us here don’t claim to have acute hearing like that of professionals in the industry, we do know some folks who are finicky with their audio equipment. What the manufacturer reportedly offers is exceptional playback fidelity that won’t drain your wallet. You should see the utterly ridiculous prices some premium headphones sell for!

Nevertheless, Meze’s latest SKU is apparently more affordable, even if it retails for an eye-watering $2,000. While most of us would steer clear of this costly investment, audio enthusiasts, on the other hand, would gladly splurge for these bad boys. From a design and craftsmanship standpoint, the POET is absolutely dazzling.

There is a staggering number of high-tech wizardry that goes into each unit. At its core is an MZ6 isodynamic hybrid array driver developed by RINARO exclusively for these headphones. According to the company, it “is a celebration of more than 8 years of extensive R&D. It is one of the most advanced and lightweight full-size planar magnetic drivers available to date.”

The construction uses a reinforced polymer enclosure, a cutting-edge Parus diaphragm, and the hybrid magnet array. The combination of these components delivers ultra low distortion and ultra high resolution audio yet remains lightweight for superior comfort during extended listening sessions. The POET also promotes sustainability with its use of durable materials and replaceable plush ear pads.

Images courtesy of Meze Audio