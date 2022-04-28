With our current means of international and local transport still far from being fully sustainable, keeping our carbon footprint low can be very challenging. Nevertheless, some tourist hotspots are exploring new ways of minimizing environmental impact. One such establishment is the Six Senses Svart in Norway – an eco-friendly take on accommodations and more

According to the hotel chain, it will be the first of its kind in the world that is net energy positive. We all know how difficult it can be to be completely carbon neutral, but the company believes it is possible. First off, let’s talk about where the structure will eventually stand.

According to the press release, it will be located at the foot of the Svartisen glacier. Additionally, a part of the circular plan will hover over the waters of the Holandsfjorden fjord. Supporting this part of the Six Senses Svart are poles inspired by traditional Norwegian construction.

To be specific, the architects use a combination of concepts from the local “rorbu” (coastal dwellings used by fishermen) and “fiskehjell” (an A-shaped platform used to dry fish). The Six Senses Svart will have 94 rooms that feature a mix of organic materials and advanced tech.

The off-grid setup also serves to raise awareness of how important it is to reduce and eliminate pollution. Solar energy harvested by photovoltaic cells will supply all the hotel’s energy needs. Moreover, the Six Senses Svart will feature in-house water and waste management systems.

“Building a unique environment through cutting-edge design and superior craftsmanship comes with clear obligations. Creating a sustainable destination through an optimized resort operation requires us to collaborate with the right partner,” notes Six Senses Svart Development Director Ivaylo Lefterov. The hotel is will open its doors in 2024.

Images courtesy of Six Senses