Six Senses wants to make your dreams of owning a property on the slopes of Switzerland a reality. The luxury hospitality brand is opening a new ski resort on the main gondola of Crans in February 2023 called the Six Senses Crans-Montana resort which has 13 private residences up for sale

The Six Senses Crans-Montana resort itself offers a luxurious experience for locals or international visitors. There are 45 rooms and suites with private terraces that overlook the Swiss Matterhorn to the French Mont Blanc massif. You can choose between one and three bedrooms and each accommodation boasts an authentic Swiss chalet feel remodeled into a contemporary, airy style.

There are two restaurants and a lounge, in-room dining, and an on-call chef. After a tiring day on the slopes, head to the Six Senses Spa for some relaxation and pampering. The spa spans 6,500 square feet and has nine treatment rooms. It also has Stretch Pod, a yoga studio, and a fitness center. The spa uses a blend of high-tech biohacking with high-touch therapies to speed up the body’s natural healing process.

Moreover, you can also relax by the rooftop swimming pool or indoor pool. If the outdoors is your preference, then cozy up under a blanket of stars at the open-air cinema or talk about the day’s activities at the bar.

As for the residential properties, they are at the upper part of the Six Senses Crans-Montana resort. There are 13 apartments for sale that range in size from 2,260 to 3,550 square feet. You can choose from three to five bedrooms, with two to three bathrooms and private parking spaces. You can even choose to have an apartment designed and fully furnished by the Six Senses interior design team.

Images courtesy of Six Senses