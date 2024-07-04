Everybody has their ideal getaway. Some choose to go where it’s bustling with people, while others prefer a more serene experience. There are also countless destinations and activities to participate in, yet there are times when we want to isolate ourselves somewhere outdoors yet still enjoy the basic creature comforts of home or more. The Gilay Estate seems like the perfect retreat to enact such a plan.

Located in Quirindi, New South Wales, this surprisingly modern example of off-grid living is a project supervised by Cameron Anderson Architects. Credited by the firm are Aztek Constructions, Black Lab Solar, Somewhere Landscape Architects, and Kelley Covey.

If you’ve always wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house, this is the experience to book ASAP! The establishment recently opened to the public barely a month ago and should be ready to accommodate guests. Meanwhile, where the property stands offers panoramic views of the Liverpool Plains.

It feels like you’re smack dab in the middle of nowhere given there are barely any man-made structures surrounding the Gilay Estate. According to sources, the rural location in Australia boasts a modest population of 2,000, which explains the abundance of unspoiled nature.

The Gilay Estate’s angular structure is a combination of corrugated sheet metal and Shou Sugi Ban timber cladding. Apart from its 6.4 kW solar setup with an 11.4 kW battery storage unit. Additional off-grid features include a 15,800-gallon rainwater collection system and double-glazed aluminum windows for thermal insulation.

Contrasting the dark exterior of the Gilay Estate is a volume decked with wooden walls and ceilings. The flooring appears to be made out of smooth terrazzo. The strategic use of glass allows natural lighting to illuminate the interiors by day.

Although the total space measures just around 430 square feet, it appears more expansive courtesy of the transparent panels. A wood-burning stove encourages guests to gather around in the living room when it gets a bit chilly outside. A wood-fired hot tub and a fire pit are likewise available for al-fresco relaxation when it gets dark. The Gilay Estate can be booked via Airbnb.

Images courtesy of Morning Swim/Cameron Anderson Architects