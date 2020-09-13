It has been a while since we brought you a cool special edition timepiece. That’s we’re excited to introduce the U1 DE which features a unique production process that sets it apart from other brands out there. According to the manufacturer, this model commemorates an important historical event. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Germany’s reunification, Sinn is producing only 300 examples of this striking model, which also boasts the country’s national colors.

As we noted earlier, the 44 mm case of the U1 DE is fashioned out of German Submarine Steel. What gives it a dark shade is a PVD coating in black via the watchmaker’s Tegiment technology process. Sinn claims this dramatically reduces flaking which other methods exhibit after accidental impacts. Pairing it with black silicone strap, the combination imbues a stealthy aesthetic that many will surely go for.

The watch also comes with Sinn’s proprietary captive diver’s bezel technology that is more durable than other types. As for the dial, it in matte black with white hour markers and indices with the U1 DE and other text in red. Meanwhile, the second hand is gold plated, which completes the black, red, gold chromatic combination of the German flag. Finally, there is a date window at ride beside the 3 o’clock marker.

Sinn delivers remarkable craftsmanship with the U1 DE which owners will appreciate for years to come. Powering the wristwatch is the label’s SW 200-1 self-winding movement with a 38-hour power reserve. Personally, we would swap out the rubber watchband for a metal bracelet in black to match its durability.

Images courtesy of Sinn