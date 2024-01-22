In just a few weeks, most people in Asia or those with ancestry from the region will celebrate the Lunar New Year. Not only will it gather families and friends, but also push people to shop for new goods. Therefore, many businesses cater to consumers with limited-edition versions of existing products and seasonal releases. If somebody you care for practices this tradition, the G-SHOCK MTG-B3000CXD-9A is an excellent gift to consider.

Provided they prefer to slip on traditional timekeeping instruments over fitness trackers or smartwatches, Casio is just one of several watchmakers that regularly offer commemorative SKUs to pay homage to specific events. As the Chinese zodiac indicates, 2024 will be marked as the year of the wood dragon — the only mythical creature among the twelve animals in Eastern astrology.

G-SHOCK models are synonymous with rugged form factors to match their durable build quality. The MTG-B3000CXD-9A retains the aforementioned elements but sports an exclusive design. The iconic chunky outline delivers a striking aesthetic profile with its 51.9 mm x 50.9 mm x 12.1 mm case fabricated out of carbon and stainless steel.

Ion plating the bezel, pushers, and hex bolts in gold to contrast the darker tones creates a mesmerizing chromatic clash. Furthermore, laser processing etches patterns which resemble the scales of the dragon. This is perceivable on the bezel, dial, and strap of the MTG-B3000CXD-9A. If that’s not enough, the case back depicts an engraving of a soaring dragon.

As with other G-SHOCK entries, this timepiece is rated water resistant up to 20 bar, while its Dual Core Guard system ensures accidental impacts are never an issue. The MTG-B3000CXD-9A also constantly recharges from any light source to guarantee accurate timekeeping for years to come. Casio is shipping this bad boy in special packaging denoting its status as a celebratory entry for the Year of the Dragon.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK