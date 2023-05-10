The design for Casio’s G-SHOCK series has progressed over the years and gradually shifted from digital-only configurations to analog-digital and even hybrid platforms. A signature aesthetic feature of the entire lineup is the chunky cases which remind us of their exceptionally rugged properties. The new MOVE DWH5600 is no different when it comes to the form factor, but it’s the technology within that sets it apart.

Longtime collectors of the legendary tough timekeeping instruments are in for a treat here. Casio is paying tribute to the silhouette that was originally launched in 1983. However, they’re catering to users who are after modern functions usually found on smartwatches. Hence, we are getting a familiar face willing to stand up to the competition.

Instead of packing a colored screen, the MOVE DWH5600 is keeping things simple. The 51.1 mm x 44.5 mm x 17.4 mm octagonal bio-based resin case frames a high-definition Memory in Pixel (MIP) LCD. An LED lighting system keeps all data legible even when it gets dark.

This G-SHOCK is still as durable as it gets with a 20-bar ingress protection and superior shock resistance. You’re getting two charging options for this bad boy. When the sun is out, it harvests solar power, but it can also recharge via the proprietary pogo-pin magnetic charging cable via a USB-A port.

The MOVE DWH5600 touts a stainless-steel case back. In partnership with Polar, it uses an optical sensor and more to track various activities, heart rate, bloody oxygen, and sleep, among others. G-SHOCK pairs it with a bio-based resin strap and a pin buckle closure. It’s clear Casio is capitalizing on nostalgia here. Get it in black or pastel blue colors.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK