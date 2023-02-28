A favorite material watchmakers use to craft their more durable models is typically steel. If you really prefer to nitpick the details, this metal is available in various types suited for specific applications. Sinn is a group which also boasts a remarkable following. For its latest entry, we have a revamp of an older silhouette dubbed the T50.

Instead of regularly developing new designs, some companies are revisiting popular entries in their catalog. This move usually rekindles interest among buyers who held off back then. The dive watch in question is the U1 as well as its follow-up the U50, which, at the time, was sporting German submarine steel cases.

On the other hand, their fresh additions reimagine the timepiece in titanium with three variants up for purchase. There’s the T50, T50 GBDR, and T50 Goldbronze. The most striking among the trio is the latter for reasons we will get to later. As for the technical details, these sport a 41 mm x 12. 3 mm case which varies in weight depending on the configuration.

Overall, the watches feature rotating captive safety bezels that frame a matte black dial. The only exception is the T50 Goldbronze which holds a distressed decorative element for its dial. Sinn opts for a crown placement at 5 o’clock instead of the usual location at 3 o’clock.

Within each T50 is a 25-Jewel SW 300-1 self-winding caliber that beats at a frequency of 4 Hz. Sinn pairs the timepieces with either a rubber strap, titanium bracelet, or fabric strap, You can always choose to purchase alternative straps to mix and match everything according to personal tastes.

Images courtesy of Sinn