Using a large black umbrella may make any man look like a distinguished gentleman. But when traversing the urban jungle, a compact design, one that fits inside the bag, is always a preferable option. The Simprella umbrella, for one, offers robust functional quality at a size smaller than a phone.

It’s ultra-pocketable, lightweight, and travel-friendly. Rain or shine, it’s easy to carry, hang from your bag, or even tuck inside the pocket of your jeans. It weighs just 6.01 oz and packs thin when folded flat at just 1.19″ and is just 5.91″ long. It stays with you ready for action whenever you need it.

Despite its uber-compact size, Simprella means business when it comes to keeping you dry and protected from the sun, rain, and wind. It offers wide coverage and boasts a sturdy yet lightweight aluminum frame reinforced with an iron core at the base. It can handle winds up to 10m/s and stays strong against the onslaught of wind+rain.

Likewise, its custom-developed high-density plaid fabric feels soft to the touch yet it is tear resistant. It also has UPF50+ coating for superior sun protection (offers 99% UPF protection) and water resistance.

Forget fumbling or wrestling with the umbrella in the rain. Unlike the common flimsy and thin snap-on clasps, Simprella has an extra wide Velcro closure. Also when folding, a simple shake is all it takes and you can wrap it away for storage. You can even customize the umbrella with a Velcro snap-on design to make it uniquely yours.

Images courtesy of Simp Design & Tech