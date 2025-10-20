Survival experts, recreationists, and those in the military are some of the most qualified people who can give us tips on what gear to have handy at all times. Apart from first-aid kits, water purification supplies, MREs, a map, a compass, and fire-starting equipment/items, a cutting tool (knife or machete) should greatly increase our odds in a variety of scenarios. Unfortunately, many tend to overlook the outstanding usefulness of a simple flashlight. TACRAY, on the other hand, knows exactly what we need, as evidenced by the MT1.

Many view multi-tools as bulky, unwieldy, and heavy items that could easily injure you when held incorrectly. Although these perceptions might have been accurate back then, modern options like the MT1 are designed and engineered to be as sleek as possible. Even at a glance, it’s clear a lot of effort went into its construction, such as the materials and form factor. If you’re still on the fence, don’t worry, because we’ll go into more detail about this bad boy below.

Technical Specifications:

Size(with clip) 3.4″ x 1.2″ x 0.6″ (5.7″ x 1.2″ x 0.6 “) Net Weight 3.16 oz. (Titanium) / 2.89 oz. (Aluminium) Material Titanium / Aluminum Color Titanium Grey(Stonewashed) / Alumium Grey/Desert (Anodized) Blade Blade Size 2.1″ Material 10Cr15MoV Hardness 60HRC Surface Treatment Stonewash Locking Mechanism Liner-lock Functions Seatbelt Cutter, Bottle opener, Can Opener, Mini-Prybar, Flathead Screwdriver Style Tanto Drop-Point Flashlight Type LED Brightness Level High (260lm) / Medium (150lm) / Low (25lm); Memorized Operating Duration High (30 min) / Medium (45 min) / Low (120 min) Color Temperature 6000K Max Distance 33 Feet Battery 250mAh, 3.7V 1A Charging Time 1 Hour Indicator Red (Charging) / Green (Full) Input 5V 1A, USB-C Working Temperature 32°F – 104°F Other Glass Breaker Tungsten steel Clip 30Cr13 Stainless Steel (Reversible) Water Resistance IPX4 Drop Resistance 3.3 feet Warranty 2-Year Limited Warranty (Main Body)

Design And Build Quality

When it comes to multi-tools, durability needs to be at the top of the list. The last thing anybody wants is for their gear to fail when they need it the most. You’ve probably heard about horrific incidents wherein people got injured or even died because of a malfunction, right? You can tell right away that the MT1 is built to last.

Despite its compact physical footprint, TACRAY manages to cram a lot of versatility into an item that can easily slip into your pocket. There are two versions on offer: titanium and aluminum. The former flaunts a dapper sand-blated gray finish, while the latter is available in anodized desert tan or anodized gray.

Both feel remarkably premium ot the touch with an almost imperceivable difference in weight. If it were up to us, the titanium option would be your best bet. Given the outstanding properties of the metal, it should last almost a lifetime with proper care. Nevertheless, the aluminum SKUs are just as robust.

The oxide layer is harder than the material it covers, which makes it just as resistant to scuffs as its counterpart. In fact, TACRAY’s 2-year limited warranty for the body implies the MT1 is just as formidable as every other full-size multitool out there.

Furthermore, it’s not all about looks either, as every surface, corner, and curve is meant to make it as ergonomic as possible. In short, this is an everyday carry that will feel great in your hands even when it’s not in use.

MT1 Features And Functionality

As noted earlier, a means of illumination during an emergency is a huge advantage. Sadly, a lot of folks take things for granted and don’t even bother to pack a flashlight. Perhaps people are so dependent on their smartphones and wearables that they purposely choose not to own one in the first place. However, things can suddenly take a turn for the worse without any warning.

The luminosity of the LED flash of our handsets or screens, in general, can hardly compare to that of a standard flashlight. Therefore, TACRAY incorporates a 6000K LED and a focused reflector onto the MT1. Rated at approximately 260 lumens, it has a 250 mAh battery to help it last up to two hours on a low setting.

Next on the list is the tanto drop-point blade. No multi-tool should ever exist without a one. Depending on the SKU, we either have an M390 stainless steel for the Elite variant or a 10Cr15MoV stainless steel for the Pro and Base versions. The deployment action is as smooth as it gets, thanks to ceramic bearings. Then there is the liner lock system for secure usage.

Things don’t end here just yet because the MT1 is called a multi-tool for a reason. A tungsten steel glass breaker and seatbelt cutter are must-haves in case of automotive emergencies. Even during recreation, the can opener, bottle opener, prybar, and flathead screwdriver will come in handy.

Our Takeaway

We are definitely impressed with the MT1. The manufacturer seems to have nailed down all the things a pocketable EDC multi-tool should have and more. “We obsessed over two things: the flashlight you’ll use constantly (finding keyholes, walking the dog, digging through bags) and the tanto blade that handles real daily tasks (packages, mail, loose threads, meal prep), explains TACRAY. “The other functions? Only the ones that earn their keep—bottle opener, can opener, seatbelt cutter, glass breaker. Nothing you won’t use.”

Even the little things, like ambidexterity, were not treated as an afterthought. This means righties and lefties can freely adjust the stainless steel clip according to their comfort or preference. An oversized lanyard hole is likewise available near the base of the handle. It’s big enough to accommodate a standard paracord or even a carabiner for a bit of flexibility. Trust us, the MT1 might seem small, but it is full of bells and whistles suited for a wide range of real-world applications.

