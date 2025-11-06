When making DIY projects that require precise cuts, normally a cutter and a ruler go hand in hand for the job. But the BLADEE box cutter concept lets you ditch the ruler and marker altogether. Its two-in-one design skips the guesswork when cutting according to certain measurements.

It goes beyond the classic “measure with a ruler, cut with a knife” workflow as it conveniently already offers both a ruler and a cutter in one compact design. Designer Semin Park stuck with the usual replaceable blade for his design. But instead of the traditional linear mechanism to deploy the blade, he integrated a dial system on the metal shell to control the blade. The visible dial features numbers that represent the length of the cut from 0 to 35 units.

You turn the dial on the BLADEE box cutter to set the desired length and the blade extracts according to the set measurement. Meanwhile, the meaurement wheel at the bottom tracks the cutting progress. The blade gradually retracts automatically when it reaches the preset length.

The blade extends at a fixed stroke at the onset then retracts at the set measurement to ensure a smooth and precise cut every time. The auto-lock feature at zero is a safety guard that prevents accidental activation and incidents during transport or storage. The dial only functions when the side button is activated. This feature enhances safety both for the user and nearby materials or companions.

Moreover, BLADEE offers not just robust utility but also personalization. Users can change colors, finishes, or add numbers or initials on the removable and modular right-hand cover. It’s a stand-alone module that uses a simple screw-mount for easy replacement.

Images courtesy of Behance/Semin Park