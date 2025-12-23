Some wallets are designed to fit effortlessly into your lifestyle, and Chiseled Design’s MultiWallet is a great example. Its name isn’t just for gimmick or clickbait. It seriously holds a lot yet remains slim, and that already says a lot for a leather wallet.

It’s like packing two or more wallets in one elegant and sleek modern design. This is not your grandfather’s classic bifold that easily frays away after just a few uses. Instead, it grows old with you and develops its own unique characteristics.

Crafted from genuine premium water-resistant leather, Chiseled Design’s MultiWallet has neat and precise stitching that elevates its look and feel. It also ensures its durability to withstand years of daily use without easily weakening or fraying.

But what makes this design unique from its kind is its expandable storage. It effortlessly adapts to your daily needs: it stays slim when you want and expands for more space. It has an expandable pocket that can hold cards, cash, coins, and even a passport. But it retracts smoothly back into its place to keep the wallet’s slim profile.

Chiseled Design’s MultiWallet offers versatile functionality to keep your EDC essentials organized for easy and fast access. It has a blurred ID card pocket and dedicated slots for an SD card and a sim card ejector pin. It also has space to hold several credit cards with RFID protection.

Moreover, it has a small notebook, a retractable pen, and a circular pocket at the back for a small multipurpose blade or an Apple AirTag. All these features come in a wallet that’s ultra-thin and just a millimeter larger than a card.

Images courtesy of Chiseled Design