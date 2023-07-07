Monohulls are the way to go when you want a ship that flaunts a traditional outline. In fact, more luxury yacht owners prefer this configuration. However, despite the popularity, clients need to be mindful of the caveats that come with the package. On the other hand, catamarans offer more flexibility when it comes to customization as you can see here on the Silent 62 Three-Deck.

One of the limitations shipbuilders must take into account with monohulls is the height and width of the superstructure. Without proper weight distribution and stability systems in place, it can possibly cause watercraft to keel over in rough sea conditions. As such, Silent Yachts chooses a twin-hull blueprint for their new model.

The Austrian yard unveiled its latest entry – an upgraded version of their Silent 60 – pegged to make its public debut at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival. As the name suggests, its amenities and features span across three decks. With a little over a month left before its big reveal, here are some fascinating details about the Silent 62 Three-Deck.

Firstly, this triple-deck vessel is called what it is for a reason. Although we couldn’t call it a completely emission-free platform due to its 150 kW diesel generator, the Silent 62 Three-Deck can run on solar power exclusively. 42 solar panels installed on the exterior harvest clean energy which is then stored by a 286 kWh battery.

Two 340 kW electric motors can push it up to speeds of 19 knots. As for the range, Silent Yachts says it can cruise up to 100 miles a day on solar power exclusively. As for the layout across all its decks, clients can fully customize these spaces according to their tastes. However, the Silent 62 Three-Deck at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival will showcase a standard setup.

Images courtesy of Silent Yachts