Are you one of the many escaping the chill this holiday season? Do you already have a destination and accommodations in mind? Not everyone might have planned everything out just yet, which is why we are here to help. For our readers who crave something new, the Ritz-Carlton is ready to host guests at the Siari Riviera Nayarit.

South America has plenty to offer when it comes to high-class resorts. While the quality of service is more or less the same among these establishments, others just take things a step beyond. The Ritz-Carlton chain of hotels and resorts is renowned the world over. Thus, the brand is synonymous with top-notch hospitality globally.

Those booking their stays at the Siari Riviera Nayarit are in for a memorable treat. Its facilities span 920 acres with access to about 4.3 miles of pristine beach with golden sand. Furthermore, the location is framed by the Pacific Ocean on one side and the Sierra Madre mountains on the other.

The official slogan reads, “Where Time Slows, Tranquility Reigns and Nature is Revered.” You can choose between penthouses, villas, rooms, and suites. Exterior spaces and interior design highlight the beauty of nature. In fact, evergreen jungles dot the landscape and provide natural shade from the sun by day.

As for dining options, there are plenty to choose from. We have the Zula by David Castro Hussong as the signature restaurant, while the rest includes Estero, Masa Madre, Naao, Lichi, and Maribel’s. Rejuvenate at the Há Yeka Wellness Center or hit the links at the Nauka Golf Club by Tom Fazio. As you can see, there’s plenty to do at the Siari Riviera Nayarit.

Images courtesy of Ritz-Carlton/Siari Riviera Nayarit