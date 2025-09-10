Among the electric vehicle marques from China, BYD appears to be on track for success. On top of its growing global availability, the company’s subsidiary — YangWang — is also making waves across the industry. After setting a new top speed record at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) test track with the U9 Track Edition, it’s launching the U8L Dingshi Edition this week.

After impressing everyone with its high-performance EV, the next order of business is marketing opulence on four wheels. This venture is one tall order, given that it will go up against established mainstays in the luxury segment. However, the firm is not about to throw in the towel just yet, as the spec sheet shows.

This brawny blackout ride flaunts a stealthy yet elegant profile — especially with golden accents strewn across the exterior. These dazzling trims are visible on the bumpers, side mirrors, doors, and D-pillars. We also have word that the U8L Dingshi Edition comes with two 24K pure gold emblems at the front and back.

These feature inscriptions in oracle bone script for the character “电” (electricity) as a decorative distinction from the rest of the fleet. Meanwhile, a peek inside the cabin reveals a seating capacity for six people in a 2+2+2 arrangement. Those at the front can enjoy a 14-point massage, while the second row passengers can indulge in an 18-point massage.

Sadly, those in the third row are limited to heating and electronic adjustments only. The U8L Dinshi Edition is outfitted with four electric motors and a 2.0T range extender unit. All in all, you’re looking at 1,180 horsepower and 944 lb-ft of torque with an approximate range of 720 miles. This 3.6-ton machine can even hit 62 mph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds.

Images courtesy of YangWang/BYD