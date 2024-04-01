The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom hilltop mansion located in the village of Nosara, in Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula, is set to go under the hammer on April 17. Dubbed Shuniya, which is the Sanskrit word for “nothingness, this newly-built property is expected to fetch $3.5 million, over two million less than its original $5.45 million selling price in the market.

This palatial spread sits on roughly two acres in the jungle of Nosara and overlooks panoramic mountain views from where it is nestled along a monkey trail. Among its features include a semi-detached residence located below the main house, a media room, and a top-floor indoor-outdoor living area.

Shuniya also has a gourmet kitchen with a center island and a massive 14-person dining table that overlooks a spacious balcony that opens to an infinity edge pool offering stunning views to the south of Playa Guiones and the Costa Rican mountains. Guest accommodations are courtesy of the multi-level guesthouse that’s accessible from the main residence via a series of exterior stairways. The guest house has its own open kitchen and living area and an ensuite bedroom, an office, plus a bunk room.

In terms of interior and outdoor features, think tranquil courtyards with seating areas, high ceilings with wood beams, lots of glazing, and light stone and wood throughout. Its expansive great room boasts floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall views of the Pacific coast. Moreover, each spacious bedroom has an indoor-outdoor shower.

Shuniya boasts a clean and modern design that fits beautifully with its natural landscape. It would make a great private villa or retreat center. Notably, the Nicoya Peninsula is one of the five global “blue zones” where people lead a positive outlook in life and live longer than average. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and Nathaniel Jackson of Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty will hold the auction.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions