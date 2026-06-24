Sandy Anghie Architect shares its remarkable work on a “character home” in Claremont, Western Australia. This is an excellent example of how a studio can showcase its talents. Coming up with a brand new blueprint is understandably no walk in the park, but figuring out how to enhance an existing structure is definitely more difficult. However, the Shou Sugi Ban House makes it look easy.

We have word that this undertaking’s main focus was to ensure a large tree on the property stays intact. If it were anyone else, chopping it down would be the recommended course of action. Thankfully, the folks in charge of the renovation and expansion do not share the same sentiment. Nevertheless, something needed to go, which ended up being the pool.

With that out of the way, the Shou Sugi Ban House now boasts an extension toward the western side of the building. To keep the temperatures in check during summer in Perth, which does tend to get extremely hot, you won’t find any windows here as well. Meanwhile, some natural lighting does filter through from the full-height glass portals.

The project also calls on landscape contractor Mark Morrison and landscape designer Robert Finnie. Both are head of their respective companies — Empire Landscapes and Robert Finnie Design, respectively. As for the interior volumes, the revamp was handled by IDC Design’s interior designer Suzzane Marinoni.

“Modifications to the original home were kept to a minimum. But one important move was to add a window in the entrance to connect the house to the garden. Despite the beautiful backyard and leafy suburb, the original house was completely cut off from the garden,” reads the Shou Sugi Ban House press materials.

Images courtesy of Dion Robeson/Sandy Anghie Architect