The Miami skyline is gradually becoming even more crowded with multiple residential towers taking up the spaces. However, not all are skyscrapers, which means there are plenty of variations to look at when you’re in the area. One of these future architectural attractions is the Sweetbird North. Construction is reportedly due to start in August of this year.

Soon to rise in the major coastal city’s Design District is another marvel curated by the folks at Snøhetta. We wouldn’t exactly call it disruptive, but in a sense it might be seen as such given its distinctive silhouette. Unlike the usual geometric forms framing the vibrant locale, the buildings you can find here are spectacular.

Overall, the neighborhood can easily double as a source of inspiration for artists or design studios seeking to make a mark in their respective fields. It’s extremely likely the Sweetbird North will serve as another muse for budding architects and designers. Once completed, the mixed-use blueprint features eight stories.

In charge of development is Raycliff Capital, alongside Snøhetta as the project leader. The site is adjacent to the Museum Garage and should appear cohesive with the latter thanks to the wraparound stainless steel mesh. These serve as sunscreens in varying shapes based on the sectional frames they cover.

You can say the undulating surfaces of the Sweetbird North exude an almost organic motif. It also serves as a “veil to the planting and occupied terraces of the offices beyond, providing a depth that varies with the sun and time of day, at times opaque and reflective, dissolving to the transparent,” describes the design firm’s director, Nathan McRae.

Images courtesy of Snøhetta