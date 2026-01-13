When you need a visionary studio to come up with blueprints that incorporate elements from the site’s surroundings, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) typically comes to mind. What we notice is the distinctive use of curvatures to define the structure. This is evident in their previous works and is once again on full display by the Vertex — its latest project

Situated in Okinawa, Japan, this new establishment is another venture by NOT A HOTEL. It remarkably showcases the beauty of the archipelago. Most people think tourists usually visit the country to experience all the attractions its biggest cities offer. Instead, some are eager for the natural wonders instead.

Hence, those who book their stay at the Vertex are in for a special treat. “The stepped canopies of the hotel gently transition from the unique geology of the shoreline to the dense vegetation of the rain forest—giving uninterrupted views of the ocean and a deep connection to the surrounding environment, notes ZHA project director Ludovico Lombardi.”

We’re looking at a silhouette flowing seamlessly from top to bottom. Each level features terraces and walls to designate the rooms. Those staying there get to marvel at the breathtaking views of the white sand as the turquoise waters gently lap the beach. Meanwhile, construction uses Okinawa pine, local ceramics, and limestone.

To put it simply, guests can enjoy the sun, sea, and sand at the Vertex, as long as the weather cooperates. Every aspect of the location was reportedly taken into account. These include air quality, prevailing winds, rainfall, humidity, temperature, and solar exposure. The information makes it possible for the team to explore various concepts and narrow things down.

Images courtesy of Negativ/NOT A HOTEL/ZHA