There is no shortage of short actors in Hollywood although you wouldn’t know that just by looking at them on screen. This modern age of technology offers various ways to make them look taller or bigger. Even very tall people can appear short. It depends on the camera angle and a few tricks up the sleeve.

But when it comes to actors, height does not really matter that much especially when you have the skills and the talent to boast. Height is not a requirement to becoming a movie star. Viewers get drawn to stellar and award-winning performances more than physical appearances. But if you have both then that’s called being the gifted one.

Regardless, the short actors in Hollywood, with the average American male height at 5 feet and 9 inches, do not let their small stature stop them from achieving their dreams. It does not hinder them from making good and remarkable movies. Take for instance Dany DeVito, who may only be four inches or so taller. But he is one of the iconic stars in the entertainment industry with a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award under his belt.

Then there’s Peter Dinklage who rose to fame after he portrayed Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series “Game of Thrones.” He won an Emmy for best supporting actor for his role in the show four times in a row.

There are other short actors in Hollywood who have made a name for themselves and gained popularity, not because of their height. But because of their positive contribution to the cinematic industry. There’s Michael J. Fox, Kevin Hart, Warwick Davis, Elijah Wood, and more. Below you will find 50 of the short actors in Hollywood.