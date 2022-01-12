There is no shortage of short actors in Hollywood although you wouldn’t know that just by looking at them on screen. This modern age of technology offers various ways to make them look taller or bigger. Even very tall people can appear short. It depends on the camera angle and a few tricks up the sleeve.
But when it comes to actors, height does not really matter that much especially when you have the skills and the talent to boast. Height is not a requirement to becoming a movie star. Viewers get drawn to stellar and award-winning performances more than physical appearances. But if you have both then that’s called being the gifted one.
Regardless, the short actors in Hollywood, with the average American male height at 5 feet and 9 inches, do not let their small stature stop them from achieving their dreams. It does not hinder them from making good and remarkable movies. Take for instance Dany DeVito, who may only be four inches or so taller. But he is one of the iconic stars in the entertainment industry with a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award under his belt.
Then there’s Peter Dinklage who rose to fame after he portrayed Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series “Game of Thrones.” He won an Emmy for best supporting actor for his role in the show four times in a row.
There are other short actors in Hollywood who have made a name for themselves and gained popularity, not because of their height. But because of their positive contribution to the cinematic industry. There’s Michael J. Fox, Kevin Hart, Warwick Davis, Elijah Wood, and more. Below you will find 50 of the short actors in Hollywood.
Contents
- Verne Troyer, 2’7"
- Tony Cox, 3’4"
- Warwick Davis, 3'5"
- Danny DeVito, 4'10"
- Peter Dinklage, 4'3"
- Kevin Hart, 5’4"
- Michael J. Fox 5’3"
- Elijah Wood, 5’5"
- Jack Black, 5'5"
- Dustin Hoffman, 5'4"
- Daniel Radcliffe, 5'5"
- Tom Cruise, 5'7"
- Billy Crystal, 5'7"
- Rob Schneider, 5’3"
- Seth Green, 5'4"
- Ken Jeong, 5’4"
- David Faustino, 5’3"
- Joe Pesci, 5’3"
- Emilio Estevez, 5’4"
- Frankie Muniz, 5’4
- Nathan Lane, 5'5"
- Bradley Wong, 5'4"
- Simon Helberg, 5’4"
- Patton Oswalt, 5’3"
- Jesse Eisenberg, 5’7"
- Tom Holland, 5’8"
- Johnny Galecki, 5’5"
- Shia Labeouf, 5’7"
- Kit Harington, 5’7"
- Zac Efron, 5’8"
- Emile Hirsch, 5’7"
- Jonah Hill, 5’7"
- Zach Galifianakis, 5’7"
- James McAvoy, 5’7"
- Al Pacino, 5’7"
- Ben Stiller, 5’7"
- Martin Freeman, 5’6"
- Jet Li, 5'6"
- Aziz Ansari, 5’6"
- Martin Sheen, 5’6"
- Woody Allen, 5’5”
- Mark Wahlberg, 5’8"
- Wayne Knight, 5’7"
- Rick Moranis, 5’4”
- Martin Lawrence, 5’6”
- Tobey Maguire, 5’8”
- Toby Jones, 5’5”
- Breckin Meyer, 5’5”
- David Spade, 5’5”
- Danny Trejo, 5’5”
Verne Troyer, 2’7"
Who could ever forget the actor who aptly played “Mini-Me” in the Austin Powers movie franchise? He is best known for portraying the small protégé of Dr. Evil in the comedy films The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and in Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002). He also had a role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone although his career spanned over a decade from a debut role as Baby Bink’s stunt double in Baby’s Day Out. Sadly, he died by suspected suicide in 2018.
Born: Jan. 1, 1969
Died: April 21, 2018
Age: 49
Films: Jingle All The Way, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Love Guru, Gnome Alone, Mighty Joe Young, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Aliens Clowns and Geeks, The 420 Movie
Tony Cox, 3’4"
Born Joseph Anthony Cox, this 64-year-old Alabama native is known for his work on Bad Santa (2003), Spaceballs (1987), Disaster Movie (2008), and Epic Movie (2007). He also played an adorable Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
Born: March 31, 1957
Age: 64
Films: Spaceballs, Retribution, Willow, Rented Lips, Bad Santa, Disaster Movie, Epic Movie, Space Invaders, Date Movie, Bad Santa 2, Beetlejuice.
Warwick Davis, 3'5"
This short actor has portrayed several memorable roles but is best known as the titular character in Willow and the Leprechaun film series. He also made several appearances in the Star Wars film franchise most notably the Ewok Wicket. The 51-year-old also portrayed Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter movies series.
Born: Feb. 3, 1970
Age: 51
Films: Willow, Leprechaun, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows – Part 1 and 2, Skinned Deep, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Danny DeVito, 4'10"
A veteran actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who is prominently remembered for his role as The Penguin in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns (1992). But he rose to fame with his portrayal of the taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma in the series Taxi (1978–1983), which won him a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award. His short stature is said to be the result of multiple epiphyseal dysplasia (Fairbank’s disease), a rare genetic disorder that affects bone growth.
Born: Nov. 17, 1944
Age: 77
Films: One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Terms of Endearment, Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, Ruthless People, The War of the Roses, Throw Momma from the Train, Tin Men, Twins, Batman Returns, Matilda, The Rainmaker, L.A. Confidential, Heist, The Big Kahuna
Peter Dinklage, 4'3"
American actor and producer who received acclaim for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in the HBO TV series Game of Thrones. The 52-year-old won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for this role four times in a row. He has since appeared in several films most recently as Eitri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Infinity War. He has a common form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, characterized by short arms and legs and a normal length torso.
Born: June 11, 1969
Age: 52
Films: Living in Oblivion, The Station Agent, Elf, Lassie, Find Me Guilty, Penelope, Underdog, Death at a Funeral, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Pixels, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Kevin Hart, 5’4"
This actor started his career as a standup comedian but eventually found his footing on the silver screen where he has appeared in several comedy films. These include Ride Along, Jumanji, Central Intelligence, Night School, Get Hard, and more. He even voiced the adorable yet loudmouth rabbit in The Secret Life of Pets. But he has since branched out into more serious roles including in Fatherhood, Netflix’s True Story, and The Upside.
Born: July 6, 1979
Age: 42
Films: Think Like A Man, Grudge Match, Ride Along 1 and 2, About Last Night, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Night School, Jumanji: The Next Level, Fatherhood, The Upside, Grudge Match, Soul Plane, Top Five, Little Fockers, Epic Movie
Michael J. Fox 5’3"
This Canadian-American actor first gained recognition for portraying Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom Family Ties. But he is best known for his role in the “Back to the Future” film franchise. He has since announced his retirement from acting last year, 30 years after his initial Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998.
Now he shares his experience with the debilitating disease through his memoir, interviews, inspirational speeches, and more. He also launched a nonprofit organization that dedicates to finding a cure for Parkinson’s.
Born: June 9, 1961
Age: 60
Films: The Secret of My Success, Casualties of War, The Frighteners, Teen Wolf, Brights Lights Big City, For Love or Money, The American President, Light of Day, Poison Ivy, Life with Mikey, Stuart Little, The Secret of My Success, Doc Hollywood, Back in Time, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, The Hard Wayf
Elijah Wood, 5’5"
This 40-year-old American actor and producer has many credits under his name following a cameo appearance in Back to the Future Part II in 1989. He is probably best known for playing Frodo Baggins in the film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings franchise and in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.
Born: January 28, 1981
Age: 40
Films: The Adventures of Huck Finn, The Good Son, Radio Flyer, Paradise, Avalon, Deep Impact, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Sin City, Grand Piano, Maniac, The Last Witch Hunter, Come to Daddy, The Faculty, Green Street Hooligans, Celeste and Jesse Forever
Jack Black, 5'5"
Born Thomas Jacob “Jack” Black, this actor is more than just a comedian who has starred in comedy and romance films including Jumanji, School of Rock, The Holiday, and Shallow Hal. He is best known for voicing the adorable panda Po in the Kung Fu Panda movie series.
This actor is also a talented singer and guitar player. He is the lead singer of Grammy-Award-winning comedy rock duo Tenacious D, which he formed with longtime friend Kyle Gass in 1994. Fans can check him out on his YouTube channel called Jablinski Games.
Born: Aug. 28, 1969
Age: 52
Films: The House With A Clock In Its Walls, Jumanji The Next Level, Nacho Libre, Goosebumps, The Big Year, Year One, Gulliver’s Travels, The Holiday, Shallow Hal, Tropic Thunder, School of Rock, Kung Fu Panda, Orange County, The D Train
Dustin Hoffman, 5'4"
He is known for his versatile portrayals of antiheroes and emotionally vulnerable characters. His career spanned decades with his first Academy Award nomination coming from his breakthrough performance in the 1967 film The Graduate. He is also a great stage actor and skilled in both comedy and drama genres.
Fellow Hollywood star Robert De Niro once described him as “an actor with the everyman’s face who embodied the heartbreakingly human.” His talent has earned him several awards including two Oscars, six Golden Globe Awards, four British Film Awards, two Emmy Awards, and three Drama Desk Awards.
Born: Aug. 8, 1937
Age: 84
Films: The Graduate, Meet the Fockers, Hook, Little Big Man, Runaway Jury, Marathon Man, Rain Man, Moonlight Mile, Last Chance Harvey, Lenny, Papillon, Mad City, Wag the Dog, Billy Bathgate, American Buffalo, Finding Neverland, Kramer Vs. Kramer
Daniel Radcliffe, 5'5"
This English actor rose to fame for his titular role in the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise. He played the iconic role in seven sequels which culminated with the 2011 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. But he made his acting debut at the age of 10 in the BBC One TV film David Copperfield in 1999 and then in the 2001 film The Tailor of Panama.
He has since appeared in several films including the horror The Woman in Black, the biographical drama Kill Your Darlings, and the American dark fantasy Horns, to name a few.
Born: July 23, 1989
Age: 32
Films: Guns Akimbo, Jungle, Kill Your Darlings, Harry Potter, Escape from Pretoria, Horns, What If, Now You See Me 2, The Woman in Black, Victor Frankenstein, Imperium, December Boys, Beast of Burden, fJungle, Swiss Army Man, The Lost City, My Boy Jack, Hercules, Lost In London
Tom Cruise, 5'7"
Born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, this actor found his breakthrough film in Risky Business in 1983 and subsequently in Top Gun. He has since starred in several movies in the drama, action, and romance genre, including Rain Man, the Mission Impossible franchise, Jerry Maguire, Jack Reacher, and more. He is known to be very professional in his line of work and even does his own action stunts.
Born: July 3, 1962
Age: 59
Films: Oblivion, The Mummy, Jack Reacher, Mission Impossible, American Made, Valkyrie, War of the Worlds, The Last Samurai, Knight and Day, Vanilla Sky, Interview with the Vampire, The Firm, Far and Away, Eyes Wide Shut, Minority Report, Tropic Thunder, Jerry Maguire, Lions for Lambs, Rain Man, Magnolia, Days of Thunder, Cocktail
Billy Crystal, 5'7"
Born Wiliam “Edward” Billy Crystal, this comedian gained prominence in the 1970s and 1980s as host of Saturday Night Live and from his role as Jodie Dallas in the ABC sitcom Soap. In his career, he has received numerous awards including six Primetime Emmy Awards, a Mark Twain Prize, and his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1991.
Born: March 14, 1948
Age: 73
Films: Here Today, The Princess Bride, Parental Guidance, Running Scared, Monsters University, Analyze This, City Slickers, When Harry Met Sally, Forget Paris, My Giant, Father’s Day, Memories of Me, Throw Momma from the Train, Here Today, Analyze That, America’s Sweetheart, Mr. Saturday Night, Andre the Giant
Rob Schneider, 5’3"
This actor started his career on stage as a stand-up comedian and eventually moved his way to the silver screen with several comedy films including the Deuce Bigalow movies, Hot Chick, The Animal, Big Stan, and more. He also served as a writer for the late-night NBC sketch comedy Saturday Night Live, where he eventually also became a part of its cast.
Born: Oct. 31, 1963
Age: 58
Films: Hot Chick, The Animal, Grown Ups, Deuce Bigalow, The Chosen One, 50 First Dates, The Benchwarmers, Big Daddy, The Waterboy
Seth Green, 5'4"
He is known as co-creator and executive producer of Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken and the voice behind Chris Griffin on Fox’s Family Guy animated series. He has appeared in several comedy films and made his directorial debut in 2019 with Changeland.
Born: Feb, 8, 1974
Age: 47
Films: Can’t Hardly Wait, The Italian Job, The Best Man, Party Monster, Idle Hands, Without A Paddle, Austin Powers: The Spy Show Shagged Me, Austin Powers In Goldmember, Knockaround Guys, The Attic Expeditions, Rat Race, Big Business, My Stepmother Is An Alien, The Byrds of Paradise
Ken Jeong, 5’4"
Despite his short stature, this actor has achieved success not only in the entertainment world but also in the field of medicine. Prior to becoming an actor, he was a licensed physician and practicing doctor who specialized in internal medicine. He also dabbled as a standup comedian at comedy clubs and at The Improv while working as a doctor. He rose to fame from his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover movie series.
Born: July 13, 1969
Age: 52
Films: Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover Parts 1-3, Ride Along 2, The Duff, Knocked Up, Ride Along, Elsewhere, Couples Retreat, Killing Hasselhoff, Then Came You
David Faustino, 5’3"
This actor and radio personality is best known for playing Bud Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married…with Children. Since then he has appeared in several movies and TV shows including appearances in Entourage, Modern Family, and Bones. He mostly does voice acting prominently as Mako in both video and TV adaptations of The Legend of Korra.
Born: March 3, 1974
Age: 47
Films: National Lampoon’s Pucked, Saltwater, Bachelors, Killer Bud, The Legend of Korra, Criminal Desire, High Hopes, Dirt Merchant, The Hustle
Joe Pesci, 5’3"
This retired actor and musician won an Academy Award for his supporting role as the psychopathic gangster Tommy DeVito in Godfellas. He is best known for portraying volatile characters and has appeared in award-winning films including The Irishman, A Bronx Tale, Lethal Weapon, Casino, Home Alone, and more.
Born: Feb. 9, 1943
Age: 78
Films: Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Irishman, Once Upon A Time in America, Moonwalker, My Cousin Vinny, Home Alone 1 and 2, Lethal Weapon franchise, A Bronx Tale, The Good Shepherd
Emilio Estevez, 5’4"
He is the brother of another famous actor Charlie Sheen who started his acting career in the 1980s. He is a member of the acting Brat Pack who has made several appearances including in The Breakfast Club and The Outsiders. But he is most noted for his roles in The Mighty Ducks franchise as coach Gordon Bombay. He reprised the character in the Disney+ TV series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
Born: May 12, 1962
Age: 59
Films: The Mighty Ducks, The Breakfast Club, The Outsiders, Maximum Overdrive, Men At Work, Repo Man, Judgment Day, Loaded Weapon 1, Another Stakeout, Nightmares, The War at Home, Rated X, Machete Kills, D2: The Mighty Ducks, The Way, Young Guns
Frankie Muniz, 5’4
He was considered one of the richest child stars in the early 2000s who is best remembered for his titular role in the Fox series Malcolm in the Middle. He has appeared in several blockbuster films in his acting career including the Agent Cody Banks and My Big Fat Liar movie series, Pizza Man, and more. Aside from being an actor, he is also a race car driver and a musician.
Born: Dec. 5, 1985
Age: 36
Films: Agent Cody Banks, Big Fat Liar, The Black String, Extreme Movie, Miracle in Lane 2, Extreme Movie, My Dog Skip, Stay Alive, Pizza Man, Blast Vegas, The Nightmare Room: Camp Nowhere
Nathan Lane, 5'5"
In his career spanning 40 years, he has appeared on stage and on-screen as an actor and writer. Some of his famous works include The Producers, Mouse Hunt, and The Birdcage. On stage, he has starred in Lips Together, Teeth Apart, The Lisbon Traviata, and Love! Valour! Compassion! He has also lent his voice in Stuart Little as Snowbell and The Lion King as Timon.
Among his many achievements include three Tony Awards, six Outer Critics Circle awards, the Lucille Lortel Award, six Drama Desk Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and two Daytime Emmy Awards, to name a few.
Born: Feb. 3, 1956
Age:65
Films: The Birdcage, Mouse Hunt, The Producers, Stuart Little, Mirror Mirror, Carrie Pilby, Addams Family Values
Bradley Wong, 5'4"
Born Bradley Darryl Wong, this American actor is known for his works on both TV and films, and in voiceovers. He is famously known for voicing Captain Li Shang in the Disney animated movie Mulan, Mulan II, and in the 2005 video game Kingdom Hearts II. He is the only actor to have won a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Theatre World Award, and Clarence Derwent Award for his performance as Song Liling in M. Butterfly.
Born: Oct. 24, 1960
Age: 61
Films: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,
Focus, Seven Years in Tibet, Bird Box, Father of the Bride, Jurassic World, Slappy and the Stinkers, Executive Decision, The Space Between Us, The Karate Kid II
Simon Helberg, 5’4"
This American actor, musician, and comedian is best known for playing Howard Wolowitz in all seasons of the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, for which he won the Critic’s Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Born: Dec. 9, 1980
Age: 41
Films: Annette, A Cinderella Story, Old School, Evan Almighty, We’ll Never Have Paris, Florence Foster Jenkins, A Serious Man, End of the Line, The Selling, Old School, Good Night, and Good Luck, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Patton Oswalt, 5’3"
This actor, screenwriter, and standup comedian has been the voice behind the narration for The Goldbergs from 2013 until the present as adult Adam F. Goldberg. He has made guest appearances in a series of TV shows including Parks and Recreation, Community, Two and a Half Men, Drunk History, Veep, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Kim Possible, to name a few. He is known for voicing Remy in the Pixar movie Ratatouille.
Among his awards include a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for his Netflix standup comedy special Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping.
Born: Jan. 27, 1969
Age: 52
Films: Man on the Moon, Zoolander, Blade: Trinity, All Roads Lead Home, Big Fan, 22 Jump Street, The Circle, A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas
Jesse Eisenberg, 5’7"
This American actor, writer, and producer is known for his fast-talking voice. He has appeared in several films since his first leading role in Roger Dodger. But his breakout role was in Zombieland where he starred opposite Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. The film was a sleeper hit that eventually birthed a sequel Zombieland: Double Tap.
He later portrayed Facebook Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network from which he won the Best Actor Award from the National Board of Review for Motion Pictures. He has since appeared in several blockbuster movies including Now You See Me and in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as the villain Lex Luthor.
Born: Oct. 5, 1983
Age: 38
Films: Zombieland: Double Tap, Zombieland, American Ultra, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Resistance, Now You See Me, The Social Network, Vivarium, The Double, 30 Minutes or Less, The Hummingbird Project, Cursed, The Squid Whale, To Rome With Love, The End of the Tour, Justice League, Some Boys Don’t Leave, Roger Dodger
Tom Holland, 5’8"
This English actor found international fame after he bagged the highly coveted role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He debuted the character in Captain America: Civil War and later reprised the role as a member of the Avengers. Outside of his film appearances, he also starred on the West End stage in the titular role of Billy Elliot the Musical from 2008 to 2010. He earned a London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year for starring in the disaster movie The Impossible.
Born: June 1, 1996
Age: 25
Films: The Impossible, Uncharted, The Devil All The Time, Pilgrimage, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home, In The Heart of the Sea, A Monster Calls, Edge of Winter, The Lost City of Z
Johnny Galecki, 5’5"
He played Leonard Hofstadter in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory from 2007 to 2019, as David Healey in the ABC sitcoms Roseanne from 1992 to 1997, and The Conners from 2018 to the present. His role in the Big Bang Theory made him one of the highest-paid TV actors globally with approximately US$900,000 per episode sometime between 2017 to 2019. He was the second-highest-paid male TV actor in 2018 next to his co-star Jim Parsons according to Forbes.
Born: April, 30, 1975
Age: 46
Films: Suicide Kings, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Bookies, In Time, Rings, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Prancer, The Cleanse, A Dog’s Journey, National Lampoon’s Vacation, My Name Is Earl, Vanilla Sky, Bounce, The Opposite of Sex
Shia Labeouf, 5’7"
He is known for playing Louis Stevens in the Disney Channel series Even Stevens and since then has appeared in several blockbuster movies. These include Disturbia, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and Constantine. But he is best known for playing Sam Witwicky in the first-ever movie adaptation of the Transformers series.
Born: June 11, 1986
Age: 35
Films: Transformers, Honey Boy, The Tax Collector, Disturbia, Fury, Holes, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Eagle Eye, Lawless, Nymphomaniac, American Honey, Constantine, I, Robot, Transformers: The Last Kingdom, The Company You Keep, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Pieces of a Woman, The Peanut Butter Falcon
Kit Harington, 5’7"
This English actor made his acting debut at the West End play War Horse at the National Theatre in 2009. He got his big break and received international recognition when he landed the role of Jon Snow in the highly acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones for all eight seasons of the show.
Born: Dec. 26, 1986
Age: 35
Films: Eternals, Pompeii, How To Train Your Dragon 1 & 2, Testament of Youth, The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, Seventh Son, Spooks: The Greater Good, Brimstone, Silent Hill: Revelation
Zac Efron, 5’8"
This American actor and singer rose to fame following his portrayal of Troy Bolton opposite Vanessa Hudgens in the High School Musical trilogy. He played the serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile alongside Lily Collins. He is set to appear in the remake of the 1984 films Firestarter and in the survival thriller Gold.
Efron won a Daytime Emmy Award for his Netflix documentary series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. It was during the filming of his show in Papua New Guinea in December 2019 that he contracted a potentially life-threatening form of typhoid or bacterial infection. He had to be airlifted to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Brisbane, Australia, and thankfully recovered with little issues.
Born: Oct. 18, 1987
Age: 34
Films: Baywatch, The Lucky Ones, Hairspray, Neighbors, 17 Again, The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, High School Musical, We Are Your Friends, That Awkward Moment, Gold, Charlie St. Cloud, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, At Any Price, Me and Orson Welles, The Disaster Artist, The Paperboy, New Year’s Eve
Emile Hirsch, 5’7"
This singer and actor is of German-Jewish, English, and Scots-Irish ancestry. He made his film debut in The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys in 2002 and later appeared in The Emperor’s Club. He has since appeared in several films including Into the Wild, in which he lost 40 pounds to portray the American adventurer Christopher McCandless.
Born: March 13, 1985
Age: 36
Films: The Girl Next Door, Lords of Dogtown, Alpha Dog, Milk, Lone Survivor, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, Imaginary Heroes, Speed Racer, The Emperor’s Club, Killer Joe, Savages, The Motel Life, Prince Avalanche, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,
Jonah Hill, 5’7"
This American actor, filmmaker, writer, and comedian is known for his comedic roles in Superbad, Knocked Up, 21 Jump Street, and its sequel 22 Jump Street, for which he contributed to their stories. He also showed his more serious side in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street and lent his voice for Horton Hears a Who!, How To Train Your Dragon, The Lego Movie franchise, and Megamind.
Born: Dec. 20, 1983
Age: 38
Films: This Is The End, War Dogs, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Superbad, The Wolf of Wall Street, Don’t Look Up, True Story, Get Him To Greek, The Sitter, Accepted, Cyrus, Funny People, Knocked Up, Moneyball, The Beach Bum, Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot, Hail, Caesar!, The Watch
Zach Galifianakis, 5’7"
This actor is best known for his role as Alan Garner in the hit comedy The Hangover for which he earned the MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance. He went on to reprise the character in the two sequels. Aside from movie appearances, he also does stand-up comedy, TV shows, and voiced Humpty Dumpty in Puss in Boots and The Joker in The Lego Batman Movie.
Born: Oct. 1, 1969
Age: 52
Films: The Hangover trilogy, Due Date, Between Two Ferns, Ron’s Gone Wrong, The Campaign, Masterminds, Keeping Up With The Joneses, Birdman, A Wrinkle in Time, Out Cold, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Up in the Air, The Sunlit Night, Tulip Fever
James McAvoy, 5’7"
He is a multi-talented actor who can do drama, action, romance, and comedy and is best known for portraying the mutant Professor Charles Xavier aka Professor X in Bryan Singer’s X-Men film franchise. He showcased his versatile acting skills as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a character with multiple personalities in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and its sequel Glass.
Born: April 21, 1979
Age: 42
Films: The Last King Of Scotland, Atonement, Wanted, Glass, Split, X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, It Chapter Two, Filth, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, My Son, Becoming Jane, Victor Frankenstein, Together, Penelope, Welcome to the Punch, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, The Conspirator, Deadpool 2
Al Pacino, 5’7"
His career spanned over five decades from which he has earned several awards including an Oscars, Tony Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards, making him one of the few actors to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting.
His breakout role was in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 crime drama film The Godfather, in which he played Michael Corleone. He reprised the character in the subsequent movies The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III. His other notable portrayal was Tony Montana in the 1983 movie Scarface and in Scent of a Woman and Any Given Sunday.
Born: April 25, 1940
Age: 81
Films: Scarface, Devil’s Advocate, The Godfather, The Irishman, Scent of a Woman, House of Gucci, Carlito’s Way, Any Given Sunday, One Upon A Time In Hollywood, Ocean’s Thirteen, Insomnia, Hangman, Righteous Kill, The Panic in Needle Park, 88 Minutes, The Recruit, Scarecrow, Looking for Richard
Ben Stiller, 5’7"
He is famous for the Zoolander series and the Night of the Museum trilogy. This comedian is also a producer, screenwriter, and film director who made his directorial debut with Reality Bites. Throughout his career, he has received various accolades including an Emmy Award, a Britannia Award, a Teen Choice Award, and multiple MTV Movie Awards.
Born: Nov. 30, 1965
Age: 56
Films: Zoolander, Night at the Museum, Meet The Parents, Tropic Thunder, Along Came Polly, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Dodgeball, Little Fockers, Starsky & Hutch, The Cable Guy, There’s Something About Mary, Zoolander 2
Martin Freeman, 5’6"
He has won an Emmy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his various works on TV and movie. His most notable roles are in the mockumentary series The Office, as Dr. John Watson in Sherlock, and as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit film trilogy. He played Everett K. Ross in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Born: Sept. 8, 1971
Age: 50
Films: Shaun of the Dead, Cargo, Love Actually, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, The Hobbit, Hot Fuzz, The Operative, The Debt, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, The World’s End, Ode to Joy, Carnage, Ghost Stories, Animals, What’s Your Number
Jet Li, 5'6"
Li Lianjie, better known as Jet Li to his movie fans, is a martial artist and actor from Beijing, China who found international fame in Lethal Weapon 4, wherein he played a villain. He received several awards including a Golden Horse Film Festival Award, Shanghai Film Critics Award, and Hong Kong Film Awards.
Born: April 26, 1963
Age: 58
Films: The One, Fist of Legend, War, Fearless, The Forbidden Kingdom, Unleashed, Romeo Must Die, The Expendables, Kiss of the Dragon, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Sorcerer, and the White Snake, Once Upon A Time in China, The Monkey King, Badges of Fury, Lethal Weapon 4, Cradle to the Grave
Aziz Ansari, 5’6"
This actor, screenwriter, and stand-up comedian is known for his role as Tom Haverford in the NBC series Parks and Recreation and star of the Netflix show Master of None. He has won two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.T
Born: Feb. 23, 1983
Age: 38
Films: Get Him To Greek, I Love You Man, 30 Minutes or Less, This is The End, Observe and Report, Funny People
Martin Sheen, 5’6"
Born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, this actor received wide recognition for his role as Captain Benjamin Willard in Apocalypse Now. He also portrayed United States President Josiah Bartlet in the television series The West Wing from 1999 to 2006. He is the father of actors Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen.
Born: Aug. 30, 1940
Age: 81
Films: The Way, Badlands, The Departed, Catch Me If You Can, 12 Mighty Orphans, L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables, Cadence, The Final Countdown
Woody Allen, 5’5”
This director, actor, and comedian is the man behind some award-winning films including Annie Hall and Manhattan, which won four Academy Awards, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona won a Golden Globe Award.
Born: Nov. 30, 1935
Age: 86
Films: Play It Again, Sam, Midnight in Paris, A Rainy Day in New York, Blue Jasmine, To Rome with love, Matchpoint, Manhattan, Scoop, Take the Money and Run, Irrational Man, Casino Royale
Mark Wahlberg, 5’8"
A former member of the music group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, this actor made his movie debut in Renaissance Man in 1994. He had his first lead role in Fear in 1996 and received praise for his role as a porn actor in Boogie Nights.
Born: June 5, 1971
Age: 50
Films: The Big Hit, Three Kings, The Italian Job, The Departed, Shooter, The Perfect Storm, The Happening, Ted, Transformers: The Last Knight, Instant Family, Uncharted, 2 Guns, Pain & Gain, Deepwater Horizon, The Lovely Bones
Wayne Knight, 5’7"
He is known for playing Newman in Seinfeld and Officer Don Orville in 3rd Rock from the Sun. He provided the voice of Al McWhiggin in Toy Story 2 and Tantor in Tarzan.
Born: Aug. 7, 1955
Age: 66
Films: Jurassic Park, Dirty Dancing, Basic Instinct, Space Jam, 12 Mighty Orphans, For Richer or Poorer, Rat Race, To Die For, JFK, Dead Again, Punisher: War Zone
Rick Moranis, 5’4”
He is best known for his role in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids trilogy, Little Shop of Horrors, Little Giants, and in the classic Ghostbusters movies. He is set to reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski in Shrunk, a new sequel in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series, which would mark a return to film for the actor after a 23-year hiatus.
Born: April 18, 1953
Age: 68
Films: Little Shop of Horrors, Shrunk, Little Giants, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Honey, I Blew Up the Kids, Honey, We Shrunk Our Kids, Strange Brew, Spaceballs, Ghostbusters 1 & 2, Big Bully, Parenthood, My Blue Heaven
Martin Lawrence, 5’6”
He is famous for his lead roles in the Bad Boys and Big Momma’s House franchise. He started his career as a stand-up comedian at The Improv and then at Star Search. He got his big break when he landed the role of Maurice in What’s Happening Now!!
Born: April 16, 1965
Age: 56
Films: Bad Boys for Life, Bad Boys, Big Momma’s House, Bad Boys 2, Life, National Security, Blue Streak, Wild Hogs, Rebound, Nothing to Lose, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
Tobey Maguire, 5’8”
He is best known for playing Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007, which he reprised in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Among his several accolades including two Teen Choice Awards, a Toronto Film Critics Association Awards, two Saturn Awards, and an MTV Movie awards, to name a few.
Born: June 27, 1975
Age: 46
Films: Pleasantville, The Cider House Rules, Seabiscuit, Brothers, The Great Gatsby, Pawn Sacrifice, Babylon, Fear and Loathing in Vegas, Labor Day
Toby Jones, 5’5”
He voiced Dobby the House elf in Harry Potter films from 2002 to 2011, Aristides Silk in The Adventures of Tintin, and Owl in Disney’s Christopher Robin. He portrayed Arnim Zola in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first two Captain America movies.
Born: Sept. 7, 1966
Age: 55
Films: A Boy Called Christmas, Captain America: The First Avenger, Infamous, Dad’s Army, Marvellous, Infinite, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Hunger Games, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Mist, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Snow White and the Huntsman
Breckin Meyer, 5’5”
This actor, writer, producer, and musician is known for his roles in Clueless, Road Trip, Rat Race, and The Craft. He provided voices for the TV series Robot Chicken and for Joseph Gribble in King of The Hill.
Born: May 7, 1974
Age: 47
Films: Clueless, Road Trip, The Craft, Herbie Fully Loaded, Changeland, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 54, Rebound, The Enormity of Life, Stag Night, Blue State
David Spade, 5’5”
A member of Saturday Night Live in the 1960s, this actor, writer, stand-up comedian, and TV host has had many TV and film appearances. These include Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, and The Wrong Missy, to name a few. He also voiced Griffin the Invisible Man in the Hotel Transylvania film series, Ranger Frank in The Rugrats Movie, and Kuzco in The Emperor’s New Groove.
Born: July 22, 1964
Age: 57
Films: Grown Ups, The Do-Over, The Benchwarmers, Joe Dirt, Tommy Boy, Father of the Year, The Wrong Missy, Grown Ups 2, Coneheads, Black Sheep, Lost & Found, Joe Dirt 2, Little Nicky, Police Academy 4, Grandma’s Boy, Racing Stripes
Danny Trejo, 5’5”
His film career began in the 1985 film Runaway Train and since then he has appeared in several Hollywood films including From Dusk till Dawn and Machete. He is best known for his titular role in the Machete franchise although it was his involvement in the Spy Kids film franchise that gave him worldwide recognition.
Born: May 16, 1944
Age: 77
Films: Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Con Air, Reindeer Games, Grindhouse, Machete, Runaway Train, Penitentiary III, Marked for Death, American Me, Blood In, Blood Out, Spy Kids, Bad Ass, Con Air, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Once Upon A Time in Mexico, Machete Kills, Delta Farce, Urban Justice, XXX