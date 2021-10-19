The DC Universe has never run out of great stories to tell be it on the silver screen, on television, or through graphic novels. The multiverse is already very vast. But it only takes creative and intelligent minds to pick out a story that could turn into a blockbuster hit or commercial success.

DC Comic fans are especially very critical when it comes to comicbook-to-screen adaptations. While it’s always a thrill to watch the live-action ones, nothing beats animated films because they give a sense of melancholy and wonder to see graphic art on paper translated to the screen.

As such, the DC Universe has always captured the audience with its animated movies compared to the hit-or-miss releases from the big-budget films under the DC Extended Universe. Long before Kevin Feige introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe, storytellers like Dwayne McDuffie and Bruce Timm have already built a cohesive collection of DC Animated classics, which kicked off with Superman: Doomsday in 2007.

>> CHECK OUT: 30 BEST ANIME SERIES OF ALL TIME

Now years later that collection only continues to grow with the introduction of new characters and the expansion of the background stories of the old ones. There have been 41 feature films and ten shorts released so far and many more planned for the coming years.

Picking out the best among the rest now becomes a challenge especially for those who do not really want to majorly focus on the Justice League, but also get a crash course on getting to know the lesser-known yet intriguing characters in the multiverse. Thus, to save you the trouble we have compiled 20 of the best DC animated movies to date.