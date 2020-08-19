Let’s get this out of the way first: There’s no right or wrong way to watch a “film series.” The way movies are structured now teach film goers to prize linearity above everything else. And while this approach has its merits, the world of movies is more than just following a sequence of events. It’s also about soaking yourself in mood, atmosphere, aesthetics, and at times, philosophy.

But when you’re dealing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, things get a little trickier. Granted, you can just watch Marvel’s cinematic lineup in chronological order — that is, respective to when each film was released. If you go this route, just like most people have and are doing, by the end you’ll come to be acquainted with the MCU lore respective to how Marvel wants you to understand its grand stories. However, there are several ways to watch the entire Marvel tapestry.

Below, we’ve written an easy-to-follow MCU Movies In Order guide on how to watch all the major Marvel movies in order. By order, we mean a way of watching that will help you avoid the series’ inconsistencies when it comes to continuity as much as possible, of which there are aplenty.

The MCU officially started in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, but that doesn’t mean it should be the first thing you watch. The entire MCU spans 20 and over 10 TV series, with more installments in the pipeline. Yes, this is one of the most massive film series in existence, so we felt the need to inform you that there’s an easy and intuitive way to tame this juggernaut.

But before you take the plunge, take a moment to remind yourself that ultimately it doesn’t really matter in which order you watch these films. As we’ve said, while film shines most in its conventions of linearity, this isn’t the only way to enjoy this medium. Start with Captain Marvel if you very well damn please — your experience will be different than most, but it will be unique to you. And above all, don’t forget to enjoy watching. Without further ado, check out our official MCU Movies In Order guide: