Contents Rurouni Kenshin: Wandering Samurai (1996-1999)

Dragon Ball Series (1986-2015)

Gurren Lagann (2007-2008)

Fullmetal Alchemist (2003-2004)

Naruto (2002-2007) and Naruto: Shippûden (2007-2017)

Bleach (2004-2012)

Steins; Gate

Hunter X Hunter (1999-2001)

Death Note (2006-2007)

Pokémon (1997-2002)

Slam Dunk (1993 - 1996)

Ranma ½ (1989 - 1992)

Darker Than Black: Gemini of the Meteor (April 2007 - Sept. 2007)

Detective Conan (1996 –)

Inuyasha (2000-2004)

Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999)

Lupin III (1971 - 1972)

Clannad Series (2007-2009)

Sword Art Online (July 2012 - Dec. 2012)

Ghost Fighter/ Yu Yu Hakusho: The Ghost Files (1992 - 1995)

Attack on Titan/ Shingeki no Kyojin (April 2013 - Sept. 2013)

One Punch Man (2015– )

Psycho Pass (2012 - 2019)

Fairy Tail (2009 - 2013)

My Hero Academia/ Boku no Hero Academia (2016 –)

Card Captor Sakura/Kadokyaputa Sakura (1998 - 2000)

Kill La Kill (2013 - 2014)

Code Geass

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-1996)

It can be hard to come up with a list of the best anime series of all time and not remain indecisive with your choices especially since you love most of what you’ve watched. It’s a daunting task, to say the least since you can end up being subjective and pick those that satisfy your personal preferences.

What you think is a perfect binge-watch anime series may not be worth a watch for others. There’s always bound to be a comparison. But you don’t hear anime lovers argue about it or fight over which of their favorite show is the best. I bet that Japanese audiences even have a different set of what they consider as best anime shows.

Regardless of the differences, what’s amazing with anime is that it connects people. You don’t have to be Japanese to enjoy a good anime series or film.

Anyone of age, race, and gender can enjoy a show or two and talk about it with a fellow anime lover and they’ll be going at it for hours. It’s one of the best things about anime, it lets you identify strongly with it even though it’s from a foreign country.

And don’t take these type of shows lightly. They may look like cartoons but they have all the elements that make a good story. Animes are as much engrossing as your favorite live-action movies or series. They have a plot that entertains, intrigue, and perplex. They can convey and elicit as many emotions as they can.

Anime shows can tell any kind of story that the mind can conjure. Take Slum Dunk, for instance, which is a classic series that revolves entirely around basketball. Can you imagine an American show, or any other country for that matter beside Japan, that can create a highly entertaining and addicting series that focuses solely on the sport?

Then there’s Dragon Ball, a show that tackles everything from leadership, teamwork, friendship, good vs. evil, and so on. But you’d never believe these lessons to come from an anime series full of intense fighting and nonsensical comedy.

Suffice to say that when it comes to anime, the extent of the storytelling, premise, or concept is as wide as the imagination. And so with all these said, we thought we’d dig into the best anime series of all time that truly delivers in quality, and by this, we mean the impact these shows have.

Did they influence other creators because of its success or impact on the anime community? Are they timeless or do people still talk about them even if they’re already decades old?

Best of all, are these affective shows? Did they move us to tears, to laughter, to madness, or made us lose control over our emotions? Below you will find a list of the best anime series of all time, the ones that really made an impact and spoke to viewers.