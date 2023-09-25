Are any of you heading to Nepal anytime soon? For those of you who are and are still deciding on where to stay, this new resort might be the most luxurious there is in the country. If you are after the finest amenities available, then the Shinta Mani Mustang is the ideal place that provides exquisite services.

Travelers will be glad to know that everything the establishment offers is world-class. The architecture comes from the renowned Bill Bensley, while hospitality expert Jason M. Friedman helms the operations. Considering people usually book their stays in guesthouses or other humble means of accommodation, this is paradise by comparison.

The Shinta Mani Mustang swung its doors open early last month. There are a total of 29 suites, each measuring 2,484 square feet. The layout of each room is replete with traditional Tibetan aesthetic influences and features an open-plan bedroom. Guests are afforded views of the Nilgiri mountain courtesy of the full-height windows.

The online brochure says it ”perches high above the town of Jomsom at the gateway of Mustang, an isolated kingdom in Nepal, forbidden to outsiders for centuries. This almost mythical region, hidden in the Kali Gandaki valley between the Annapurna and Dhaulagiri mountain ranges, is one of the deepest valleys and most unusual places in the world.”

Enjoy traditional Nepalese cuisine at the 60-seat Nilgiri Restaurant. They also serve standard Western fare for folks who miss the comforts of home. Sample a variety of beverages, both alcoholic and not at the Aara Bar. At the end of the day, you can unwind at the Shinta Mani Mustang’s wellness center. A steam room, sauna, shower, massage beds, and a hot plunge pool are accessible at the latter.

Since you’re already in Nepal, go on a curated guided day trip to the nearby villages, temples, and caves. Depending on the season, these experiences may vary, which is more the reason to keep coming back to the Shinta Mani Mustang. Who knows? It might just be the most spiritual trip you take in this lifetime.

Images courtesy of Shinta Mani Mustang