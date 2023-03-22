The Swiss may be the top dogs when it comes to watchmaking, but you can also find some exceptional timepieces from American brands like Shinola. The Detroit-based outfit caters to more than just timekeeping instruments. In fact, their catalog includes lifestyle products, jewelry, bags, and accessories. For now, let’s take a look at their latest ticker – the Canfield C56.

Available in two colorways, the aesthetics draw inspiration from the General Motors Design Dome. As with most of their wares, the company generally embodies automotive elements whenever applicable. For the Canfield C56, its assembly takes place at the Argonaut Building – the very same venue where cars were built “from 1928 to 1956.”

According to Shinola, “this timepiece represents the intersection of classic, streamlined style and the exploratory era of automotive craft.” It flaunts a 43 mm stainless steel case with a polished finish. The case band showcases a coin edge texture, while the top of its screw-down crown shows the lightning bolt emblem.

As for the dial, the flange shows the minute track and indices, while the applied Arabic numeral hour markers line the perimeter. Each number is hand welded for an additional stylish touch to the Canfield C56’s sporty profile. For low-light visibility, the hour and minute hands feature Super Lumi-Nova on the spines.

At 3 o’clock, we have a date aperture and the Shinola signature at 12 o’clock. Inside the sleek housing beats an Argonite 715 quartz movement for its timekeeping functions. The Canfield C56 comes with a leather strap with quick-release pins. The watch ships inside a classy wooden box.

Images courtesy of Shinola