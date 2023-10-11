When you want to take a break from Swiss-made timekeeping instruments and slap on something built stateside, which brand would you shop for? There are plenty of outstanding watchmakers to pick from, but if you want a timepiece with a vintage vibe and perhaps some automotive elements, Shinola’s lineup has plenty. The 10-Year Limited Edition Runwell is a classy and understated silhouette available in two sizes.

As much as we love to look at avant-garde designs and unique complications, a minimalist aesthetic can occasionally appear more sophisticated. This is exactly what this commemorative offering evokes as it celebrates a decade of excellence. Hence, it’s only appropriate to honor the model that established a solid foundation for Shinola’s watchmaking venture.

Reference 20274082-sdt-000009870 is the smaller of the two at 41 mm x 10.1 mm, while SKU 20274081-sdt-000009865 is listed at 47 mm x 10.32 mm. Both 10-Year Limited Edition Runwell sizes are presented in a polished stainless-steel case with a double-dome sapphire crystal over a matte black dial. The signature, script, minute track, and Arabic numeral hour markers are in a shade of beige.

Meanwhile, the baton hour markers and spine of its leaf hands have been treated with a coat of Super-LumiNova for low-light visibility. Also, a small seconds counter is positioned at 6 o’clock with an orange pointer against a black and snailed sub-dial. To the right of the 10-Year Limited Edition Runwell is an antique-style crown, while the exhibition case back gives us a peek at the Detroit-built Argonite 1069 Quartz-analog movement.

Surrounding the glass window are the serialization numbers to designate which unit your 10-Year Limited Edition Runwell is out of 1,000 examples. Furthermore, the “10 Year Edition” script is also deep-etched into the metal plate. Don’t let moisture get in the way of your dapper accessory as Shinola engineered it with a 5 ATM water resistance. Finally, it ships with a bourbon-colored leather strap and a classic pin-buckle closure.

