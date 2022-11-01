Commuting in the city these days is more versatile than ever thanks to technology. People now have various mobility platforms to choose from to make their daily trips virtually effortless. There are electric bikes, scooters, skateboards, and other whimsical options available. An American robotics and engineering group, on the other hand, is targeting pedestrians with the Moonwalkers.

Don’t let the name fool you as these accessories won’t help you perform Michael Jackson’s iconic dance move. Instead, we have cutting-edge add-ons for your footwear to help boost your walking speed. According to Shift Robotics, we can expect their pace to surge by 250%. However, they should rephrase their claim of the “world’s fastest shoe” for obvious reasons.

The Moonwalkers are not exactly a stylish pair of kicks. It comes with straps that wrap around whatever you have on your feet. For optimal comfort, slides, sandals, and slippers might be the only exceptions, but the company did not specify the requirements. All images show the users with sneakers so let’s stick with that for now.

Other notable features are the eight polyurethane wheels and high-performance DC motors. The Moonwalkers rely on an artificial intelligence system that uses advanced algorithms to monitor your natural gait. It then adjusts accordingly to help the wearer reach speeds of up to 7.5 mph. in contrast to our average of 2.5-4 mph, this is close to that of a full run.

Moreover, the team behind the Moonwalkers claim it can handle most types of terrain. A hinge allows your feet to bend naturally, and the wheels can also lock for safety. The latter is ideal for situations wherein you need to climb stairs, traverse crosswalks, and ride mass transit. They charge via USB-C and hold enough charge for up to six miles.

Images courtesy of Shift Robotics