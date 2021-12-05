Nerf may be the number one option when it comes to safety and fun with toy firearms. In fact, they even have tie-ins with big franchises such as “Fortnite,” “Halo,” “Overwatch” and more. However, some users may find most of their toy blasters lacking in the performance and accuracy department. If you crave both, the Shelby Destroyer needs to be in your arsenal.

No, this is not the legendary American tuner. Making this is another company going by the name Shelby MFG. We actually featured their project earlier this year, but it appears development has leapt ahead significantly. For those who are just discovering this, it’s shaping up to be remarkably better than what Hasbro’s lineup has to offer.

The Shelby Destroyer measures 28.3” x 4.2” x 10.9” (LxWxH) and weighs about 4.8 lbs. If not for the orange tip of the muzzle, this high-tech toy could pass off as a prototype of an actual rifle. Most of us here think the design would feel right at home in Master Chief’s loadout.

Another unique aspect here is the ammunition. It fires foam discs at speeds of 120 feet per second. Furthermore, these spinning projectiles of pain are accurate up to 80 feet. The manufacturer says they’re just as safe as the others.

Still, the package includes a pair of tactical safety glasses, which makes their claim seem suspect if you ask us. Nevertheless, we’re sure hits will hurt less than that from an airsoft or paintball gun. The Shelby Destroyer uses a high-capacity lithium battery and an 11.1-volt motorized system.

The Shelby Destroyer standard bundle ships with 240 proprietary foam discs, but you can always purchase extra refills. Meanwhile, the integrated utility rail system can accommodate optional accessories such as scopes, flashlights, and laser sights.

Images courtesy of Shelby MFG