With the escalating tensions in the Middle East, most people agree that now might not be a good time to visit. However, many believe the conflict is already over and are eager to visit and experience the best the region has to offer. If you’re curious about the Red Sea, the Shebara Resort is one of the best establishments to consider for such an adventure.

What usually comes to mind when it comes to countries in the Middle East is an outdated stereotype. In fact, most areas are highly urbanized and surprisingly welcoming of visitors. Guests at the Shebara Resort will find this out for themselves first-hand the moment they arrive. Apart from the friendly staff, the on-site architecture should leave a lasting impression.

Reviews and reports are billing it as an “eco-luxury haven at the Red Sea.” Every aspect of the design ensures little to no impact on the environment. We can safely say all operations are curated with an emphasis on sustainability. Available types of accommodation include beachfront villas and overwater villas.

No matter which of these you choose, effortless access to the crystal clear waters is a guarantee. Now that your sleeping arrangements are set, next on the list are the wellness and relaxation services. These treatments ensure your body feels ready for the vast number of activities, such as underwater exploration, fitness, water sports, tours, and so much more.

Of course, there is no shortage of dining options at the Shebara Resort. Take your pick from several restaurants — each specializing in a specific cuisine. Lavish meals await those who are looking for a gastronomic feast spanning an international menu prepared from the finest ingredients by professional chefs. Book your stay early to enjoy special rates.

Images courtesy of Shebara Resort