As a luxury watchmaker, establishing a signature design is crucial for brand recognition. For example, Richard Mille — a highly regarded name the world over — is instantly recognizable among collectors for tonneau cases. However, it also crafts elegant timepieces with round silhouettes, as we can see on the new RM 33-03.

After recently delighting the haute horlogerie scene by collaborating with Brough Superior for the RMB01, it’s back to basics once more. The reference is available in carbon TPT or titanium, measuring 41.7 mm x 9.7 mm. Both come with a 5N red gold case middle, which adds a dazzling contrast to their overall aesthetics.

Richard Mille writes, “succeeding the RM 33-02, the RM 33-03 introduces greater complexity while preserving the unique ergonomics of its silhouette — a blend of the sporty lines of the tonneau shape with the natural harmony of a round timepiece.”

To showcase the intricate workmanship of its timekeeping instruments, we have an open-work dial. Safely beneath a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating is a multi-layer thing of beauty. The minute track and signature occupy the outermost ring of the flange.

Next are the applied hour markers and Arabic numerals in 18K 5N red gold. The hours and minutes hands appear to be rendered in the same metal, while the small seconds sub-dial is visible at 6 o’clock. Meanwhile, a date aperture sits between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock.

The RM 33-03 runs on an in-house RMXP3 skeletonized self-winding caliber. The 29-jewel automatic movement measures 33 mm x 3.28 mm and beats at a frequency of 21,600 vph (3 Hz) with a 40-hour power reserve. You can view its off-center monobloc platinum rotor through the exhibition case back.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille