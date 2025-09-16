Seasons change and along with it your comfort even when at home. If you don’t want your energy bill to shoot up with the AC or heater on full blast, then Shark’s TurboBlade Cool + Heat offers sufficient coolness and warmth for all-day comfort.

This multifunctional home appliance transforms according to your needs: it’s a powerful fan and heater in one. Its bladeless fan pulls in surrounding air and circulates a powerful breeze throughout a room with 180-degree oscillation. The bladeless technology offers limitless coverage customization for twice more the cooling coverage. It pivots from vertical to horizontal, oscillate, and the vents twist in two directions.

Moreover, Shark’s TurboBlade Cool + Heat has 10 fan speeds and Air Blanket mode when in horizontal orientation. The latter provides soothing airflow ideal for sleeping. Then on chilly conditions, turn on the heater and dial in your ideal temperature from 60°F to 90°F.

Ultra-intelligent heating offers three modes including Thermo IQ Mode, which auto adjusts to ensure consistent output of chosen temperature. There’s also Comfort Mode for soothing, cozy warmth all day long and Focus Mode, for super cold days when you want rapid warmth in a room.

As with the fan function, you can also direct the heat vertically or horizontally. There’s also a timer function for auto-shut off and dedicated dust filter at the base for easy cleaning and maintenance. Shark’s TurboBlade Cool + Heat comes in a freestanding design measuring 13.77″ L x 11.81″ W x 45.94″ H. Aside from its intuitive touch interface, it also has a magnetic remote control where you can adjust fan speed and oscillation, ideal heat temperature, and more.

Images courtesy of Shark Clean