Midea’s Dual-Flex Safe Space Heater offers consistent even heat distribution in a compact form. It offers bi-directional orientation (vertical and horizontal) for efficient targeted heat in any room.

It offers flexible or versatile warmth that adapts to the layout or needs of a given space. This device works like a typical tower heater or it can lie flat on any surface. Its extendable feet allows it to stay stable when in horizontal mode.

No matter its placement, Midea’s Dual-Flex Safe Space Heater offers consistent warmth to keep you feeling toasty. It features an internal 60° oscillation that evenly distributes heat across the entire room.

Moreover, it works quietly in the background providing cozy warmth and comfort. This heater runs as low as 48 dBA, making it ideal for use in the bedroom or other spaces that offer rest and relaxation. You barely notice that it is on.

Midea’s Dual-Flex Safe Space Heater warms up fast with three heat levels available, including ECO Mode and Fan Mode for optimal comfort. Its user-friendly intuitive interface offers easy monitoring of the settings and temperature adjustments between 41°F and 95°F and monitor settings.

As with modern room heaters, this one also operates safely for peace of mind. It has tip-over and overheat protection and an enhanced safety plug. Moreover, it features a V-O flame-resistant body and offers a 24-hour auto-shut-off feature for worry-free operation.