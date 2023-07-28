Get professional cleaning with the Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum. It picks up even the tiniest of dirt or dust from crevices and even from the stairs.

At first glance, this machine looks like it weighs a ton as it seems massive and unlike any of its kind. But Shark Clean vacuums are built for durability and high quality and this design certainly did not skimp on a host of great features. These include, as its name suggests, a Lift-Away pod for go-anywhere cleaning.

An easy-to-use pod-release pedal lets you detach the pod so you can clean any part of your home or office, the ceiling, the stairs, or even the furniture. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum deep cleans carpets, has strong suction on hard floors, and powerfully picks up pet hair. It is equipped with powerful LED headlights on the nozzle so you can see hidden debris around your home or office.

Meanwhile, Advanced Swivel Steering lets you easily maneuver the vacuum in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture, and more. It boasts a maximum cleaning path width of 9.5″, a long cord at 25 ft, and a hose length of 6 ft.

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum captures 99.99% of dust and allergens. It comes with washable HEPA + Foam Filters and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology. (Based on ASTM F1977 of particles .3 microns or larger) to ensure you only breathe in clean air while cleaning. Despite its size (10″ L x 12″ W x 46.5″ H), it is relatively lighter than Shark’s best-selling Lift-Away.

