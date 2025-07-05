Modular furniture brings out your inner creativity as it lets you explore various designs and transform even the most remote areas in your home into functional ones. It lets you curate spaces for various purposes or occasions, and that’s what the Kidou furniture from designer Isabel Vera brings.

These days furniture design is not just all about practicality and durability but also adaptability. Especially for those living in compact spaces, a modular furniture is the ideal choice because of its versatility. It caters to various needs — whether for dining, eating, or sleeping — and frees up more areas for other important activities.

The Kidou is one such furniture. It’s a multi-purpose seating system designed for kids (hence its name) or for the kids at heart. It consists of three movable pieces that can be stacked or connected to serve various purposes. Photo renders show a coffee table, a lounge chair, a stool, and even a low recliner/bed.

The pieces are playful in their shapes and have smooth and rounded surfaces. Meanwhile, their earthy tones make them fit nicely in any interior setup. They also have a warm and soft hand feel thanks to its primary construction material of cork.

Kidou chose cork because it is lightweight, so it makes moving around the components easy for both adults and children. Likewise, cork is a natural and renewable source, making this furniture sustainable. Kidou’s design specifically caters to the dynamic needs of family spaces, especially families who want a child-friendly and flexible furniture.

Images courtesy of Isabel Vera