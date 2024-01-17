Sharge (formerly Shargeek) definitely introduced a host of new gadgets at CES 2024. Apart from the stylish and portable Flow Mini power bank, they also brought out the Icemag, aptly named for its cooling feature.

The company touts it as the “world’s first magnetic power bank with active cooling” with an ice-cool transparent design to boot. It packs a large 10,000 mAh battery capacity, enough to power your devices throughout the day. This power bank supports both wireless and wired charging simultaneously, putting out 20W max of USB-C charging, 75W max for wireless, and is MagSafe and Qi-charging compatible.

Conveniently, the Sharge Icemag has pass-through feature, which allows you to refuel the power bank itself through the USB-C cable while at the same time charging your device. Like the Flow Mini, this one is also incredible looking and has Sharge’s signature transparent aesthetics.

The difference is it boasts a full-spectrum glowing RGB design, which gives it a colorful contrast that’s sure to attract curious and envious glances. Plus, it protects your hands from the heat because it has a built-in 8,000 RPM active cooling fan that tackles heat dissipation, for faster and longer-lasting magnetic charging. The fan is whisper quiet at 23dB for minimal noise disruption.

Moreover, the Sharge Icemag is made with silicone so it doesn’t scratch your phone or devices during charging. It is compact at 115.2 × 70.5 × 18mm so it sits flush on the back of your phone and is portable at just 225g. This power bank is also airline safe so you can bring it with you on your travels for on-the-go charging.

Images courtesy of Sharge