Anker may be the top choice when it comes to mobile device charging solutions, but other brands are catching up. Lately, Sharge has been gaining traction among tech-savvy users with its diverse range of stylish and premium products. With ridiculously slim smartphones trending as of late, SHARGE unleashes its latest ICEMAG 3.

With leading manufacturers pushing the envelope of engineering, we’re gradually seeing remarkably thin form factors. Leading the pack is Apple’s iPhone Air, with Android OEMs such as Samsung, Tecno, ZTE, and others also following suit. Furthermore, given that magnetic wireless charging is practically ubiquitous, this new SKU by SHARGE is the ideal accessory.

The company is billing the ICEMAG 3 as the “world’s first Qi2 25W power bank with active cooling.” As you all know, the faster the charging speed is, the more heat a battery pack generates. Passive cooling technology can only do so much, which is why each unit is outfitted with a fan. Instead of covering it up, the active cooling system sits under a transparent panel.

Meanwhile, the section also boasts dynamic RGB lighting to turn it into another visual spectacle. SHARGE assures buyers this sleek power bank complies with all airline regulations. Hence, frequent flyers should have peace of mind whenever they travel with this handy battery pack in their bags or backpacks. Another convenient feature is the built-in kickstand.

With a 10,000 mAh capacity, you can simultaneously top-up three devices at any given time. We also like the USB-C charging cable that doubles as a lanyard when not in use. The ICEMAG 3 comes in Black or Silver. It supports 35W wired charging and 25W Qi2 wireless charging protocols.

