This coin-sized watch accessory from Ganance equips your favorite analog watch with smart features. It attaches to the caseback and functions as a semi-health tracker and media controller using sensors.

It doesn’t use magnets that could affect your watch’s mechanical movement. Instead, attaches to the caseback of most watches via micro-suction. It works discreetly, counting steps, distance, and calories with near real-time sync, making it best suited for running or walking activities.

Heir also lets you control media playback with a tap and skip tracks with two taps. It can also receive calls, texts, and app notifications through haptic vibrations. Unlike most smart watches, it doesn’t have a screen that displays the collected data. Instead, it sends the numbers to your phone via a companion app, where you can review your progress over time.

The app also allows you to disable tap inputs and the sensor itself, as well as adjust vibration strength across three levels. It’s compatible with iPhone (iOS 18+) and Android (8.0+) devices.

Heir is compact, measuring 30mm in diameter and 3mm in thickness, making it fit most men’s watches. It’s also lightweight, weighing in at merely 0.17oz, so it’s unobtrusive when attached to the caseback. The suction is secure, but it’s fairly easy to remove if you want to transfer the device from one watch to another.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a very powerful battery life. Heir only lasts only 42 hours on a single charge, which means you’d have to recharge it daily using its proprietary charging dock if you plan to use it regularly. Ganance says more software features are coming to the mobile app soon, including alarm, task reminder, activity classification, WhatsApp & Slack vibrations, and more.

Images courtesy of Ganance